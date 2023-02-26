‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Spotted After Child Abuse Allegations With Wife Robyn Brown on Las Vegas Strip

Sister Wives star Kody Brown steps out with his wife, Robyn Brown, for the first time since his daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, accused him of physically abusing her as a child. The 54-year-old former polygamist seemed unbothered by the claims as he seemed happy with his wife, Robyn, on the Las Vegas Strip.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Gwendlyn Brown accuses her father, Kody Brown, of child abuse

Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn, has a Patreon account where she posts about her experience being raised in a polygamist family on reality TV. In a reaction video for Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 10, Gwendlyn took fan questions and shared shocking information about her childhood.

One fan asked about Kody’s rage and if it escalated into physical abuse. Kody’s 21-year-old daughter claimed that he was “physically abusive” to her as a child in the form of spankings.

“And I know some of you may disagree that spanking is abuse, and it is. It is an excessive way to discipline your children, and there are better ways to that won’t leave them emotionally scarred,” Gwendlyn said.

On top of the emotional scars, she claims to have also experienced physical bruises from the spankings at the hands of her father. “I remember personally being bruised a few times when my dad would spank me,” Gwendlyn said.

Kody Brown spotted on date night with Robyn Brown on Las Vegas strip

On Feb 25, many Sister Wives fans spotted Kody and Robyn out and about on a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sister Wives stars were photographed walking hand in hand on the strip and inside the casino, Caesar’s Palace (via Reddit).

One fan took a picture with the Sister Wives stars during their Vegas outing (via Reddit). The former polygamist couple was all smiles despite the abuse allegations.

Gwendlyn quietly backtracks after abuse allegations

Now, Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn, seems to be backtracking after her allegations. The 21-year-old pulled the full reaction video from her Patreon account and edited the abuse comments from the version she published to her YouTube account.

In the past, the Sister Wives star has said some controversial comments regarding her family. However, this is the first time she’s completely removed a video. She had told her fans that even though he was spilling secrets about her family, she had been running her Patreon content by some of the adults in the family before posting it.

After backtracking about the abuse, Gwendlyn has unfollowed her mom, Christine, on Instagram. There is speculation that it was her mom who told her to edit the abuse allegations out of her videos. No one in the Brown family has commented on Gwendlyn’s allegations yet.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.