The reality television star feels duped by the Brown family for believing they would always live polygamy.

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown claims she feels “tricked” during the seventh episode of season 18 of the TLC series. Her surprising admission came after an episode where Meri Brown revealed she was moving to Parowan, Utah, and Janelle Brown claimed her relationship with Kody Brown was over. Here’s why.

Robyn Brown claims she feels ‘tricked’ in marriage to Kody Brown

During season 18 of Sister Wives, the Brown family continues to deal with the fallout of Christine Brown’s exit. At the same time, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s marriage appears to be over, and Meri Brown has chosen her happiness over that of the polygamist family.

That leaves Robyn Brown to live in monogamy with Kody Brown. However, in a startling admission during episode 7, titled “Throwing in the Towel,” she admits she feels “tricked” by the Brown family.

In a confessional, Robyn says, “I wanted to live plural marriage. I’m starting to feel a little tricked.”

She continued, “Or, like, people are making decisions for my life that I did not choose. It’s making me very angry and very depressed.”

Robyn Brown claims Kody Brown’s three other wives shattered her polygamy dream

Robyn Brown claims Kody Brown’s breakup with Christine Brown and Janelle Brown shattered her polygamy dream. She did not mention Kody’s apparent neglect of Meri Brown for over a decade.

“I love Kody, but I never wanted to live monogamy,” Robyn told the cameras. “It feels like more and more that’s where it’s headed. I feel angry. I’m really angry.”

Meri upended Robyn’s plans when she revealed she would spend more time in Parowan, Utah, where her Bed and Breakfast business, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is located. She planned on relocating her LuLaRoe clothing business to Utah.

Meri admitted that Kody had changed, saying he was not “the happy, go-lucky, ‘everything is positive and well in the world’ Kody Brown that I used to know.” In turn, Robyn confided, “He’s been very, very angry. He hasn’t been [who I married].”

Where does Robyn Brown stand with her sister wives today?

‘Sister Wives’ cast season 18 includes Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown | TLC

Robyn Brown does not share her feelings publicly outside of the TLC series. She hasn’t been active on X since April 2021. Her last Instagram post was in 2019.

Where does Robyn stand with her former sister wives today? It appears that he doesn’t interact with them unless necessary.

Christine and Meri Brown have made their home base Utah. Janelle still lives in Flagstaff, AZ, but travels quite a bit to visit her adult children who live in other states. Kody and Robyn’s home base is in Flagstaff, AZ.

Christine is marrying David Woolley this month. She will unlikely not invite her former spouse, Kody Brown, and Robyn, to her nuptials.

However, she and Kody did attend his and Christine’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown’s marriage to Beatriz Queiroz. The couple reportedly arrived after the ceremony and did not interact with other family members during the reception.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.