The TLC stars still live in the million dollar home they purchased in 2019.

One of the main characters in TLC’s Sister Wives is not even a Kody Brown family member. It is a parcel of land that has dominated storylines for five years. Coyote Pass has been a sticking point for Brown family members and fans, who wondered if the polygamist clan would ever break ground on the 5-plus acres of land. A source claims Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, will never build on the land. Here’s what we know.

Kody and Robyn Brown continue to live near, but not on, Coyote Pass

Robyn and Kody Brown are the only married couple in a polygamist union that once had four wives in total. Christine Brown left Kody in November 2021. Janelle exited less than one year later. Meri Brown announced her split from Kody in January 2023.

However, Kody, Robyn, and other family members are still tied to one another via Coyote Pass. Only one ex-wife is no longer affiliated with the property.

Christine sold back her lot of land to Kody and Robyn Brown for $10. However, Janelle and Meri are still on property deeds.

Thus far, Kody and Robyn are the only remaining family members living near the property. Their estimated million-dollar home sits next to Coyote Pass.

Janelle is reportedly renting a property in the town of Flagstaff. Both Meri and Christine moved to different towns in Utah.

The Sun reported the couple will never build on the property. A source told the outlet, “Kody and Robyn have no plans for building on Coyote Pass, at least not at this point.”

“There have been no talks whatsoever,” they said. “It’s very expensive, and they have to come to an agreement on what their plans actually are.”

Janelle Brown still wants to build on Coyote Pass during season 18 of ‘Sister Wives’

During the premiere of season 18 of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown still had hopes of building on the property. She showed Christine Brown plans for a casita-style home that she planned to break ground on by Spring 2022.

These were the same plans she shared with Meri, Robyn, and Kody Brown during season 17. However, during both seasons, the property was not paid off.

Therefore, per Kody, the family could not build as planned. However, per the U.S. Sun, the parcels are now paid off five years after they were first purchased.

Did Janelle Brown ever live on Coyote Pass?

Thus far, Janelle Brown is the only family member who has lived on Coyote Pass. She took a “bold leap” and purchased an RV to demonstrate her commitment to live on the land in 2022.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Janelle, 53, wrote via Instagram on June 27, 2021.

“The rental where I was living was sold, and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are, but I’m sure rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

Janelle remained on the property for the summer but moved to town in the fall. Her daughter, Savannah, reportedly did not like RV life.

During season 18’s debut episode, mother and daughter set things up in their new apartment. Janelle also worked with Kody to store the vehicle for the winter.

Sister Wives season 18 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.