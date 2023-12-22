'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown said she doesn't understand why Robyn Brown can't just be happy now that she's Kody Brown's only wife.

Christine Brown isn’t going to give Robyn Brown her blessing. Robyn has begged Christine and her fellow Sister Wives stars, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, to tell her that it’s OK for her to be happy with Kody Brown. But Christine isn’t interested in managing Robyn’s feelings, she said during a recent appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast.

Christine Brown says she won’t ‘release’ Robyn: ‘Never going to happen’

On the Dec. 17 episode of the Sister Wives Season 18 tell-all, Robyn tearfully opened up to host Sukanya Krishnan, saying that it felt “disrespectful to be happy with Kody.” She said she wanted Christine, Meri, and Janelle to tell her directly, off-camera, that they gave their blessing to her relationship with Kody. But Christine doesn’t care about making Robyn feel better.

“I don’t know why she can’t just be happy and be OK,” Christine said. “I found out last night that she wants me to go up to her verbally and say, ‘You can have him.’ I’m like, ‘Girl, never going to happen. I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Christine told the comedian and actor. “She wants us to go say to her off camera, ‘Your majesty, you may have him now’? No. It’s never going to happen.”

The ‘Sister Wives’ star suspects Robyn feels ‘powerless’

Robyn Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

Christine – who recently married David Woolley – also said that she suspected Robyn did not realize what she was getting into when she agreed to live in a polygamous marriage.

“She says that she wants to live plural marriage. But I didn’t see enough proof of that with my own eyes to believe her,” she said.

Now that Robyn has Kody all to herself, she might be wondering how to manage him without the support of her sister wives. At the same, she also has to give up her dream of a perfect plural family. Christine wonders if Robyn regrets the situation she ended up in.

“I’m so grateful I don’t live in her mind,” Christine shared. “She must be very, very, very sad to watch it all crumble and realize she’s powerless to hold it all together. She just does not have what it takes to hold it all together. She doesn’t. And I think that she just must feel like she’s thinking that she’s losing something that could be so beautiful.”

Christine said she related to Robyn’s feelings on some level.

“I went through that grieving process five years ago,” she said. “I saw that there’s nothing I could do to hold everything together.”

“It’s just got to be hard to be in her shoes and realize she doesn’t have the power to hold the family together,” Christine added. “I don’t know. I don’t talk to her. I honestly don’t.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.