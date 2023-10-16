Gwendlyn Brown was a no-show at her mother's Oct. 8 wedding, and went dark on social media after. Theories were rampant, but now she has revealed the drama-free reason she didn't attend.

Christine Brown married David Woolley, the beau she introduced on Instagram less than a year ago, on Oct. 8. The event was attended by over 300 people, including 12 of the Brown children. One missing Brown was Gwendlyn Brown, Christine’s biological daughter. As soon as photos sans Gwen surfaced on Instagram, Mykelti Padron came forward to claim she was “surprised” that her sister was a no-show at their mother’s big day. From there, Sister Wives fans started coming up with theories about Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding absence, and most of them hinged on the presence of serious family tension. Gwen has finally offered up an explanation about why she skipped the Utah nuptials. The college student said she was simply too busy to attend. It was all very drama-free.

Mykelti Padron caused concern among fans when she claimed to be shocked by Gwendlyn’s absence at the event

Mykelti Padron is using her Patreon platform to stir up drama. Following Christine Brown’s Oct. 8 wedding, Mykelti took to the platform to answer fan questions. During a Q&A, Mykelti claimed she was “shocked” that Gwendlyn Brown did not attend Christine and David’s wedding. Mykelti claimed she had no idea why Gwen didn’t show up.

Mykelti and Tony Padron sit down for a confessional for TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ |TLC

Her surprise and disbelief led Sister Wives fans to speculate exactly what happened. Some believed Gwen held a grudge against her mother, while others wondered if she opted out of the wedding because Paedon Brown would be attending. More logical followers wondered if illness or a prior engagement kept her away from the Moab, Utah ceremony.

Gwendlyn Brown just revealed that she didn’t attend the wedding because she was busy

While Gwen hadn’t posted to Patreon or YouTube in the days before and after the wedding, she’s finally back and setting the record straight. According to a Reddit user, Gwen recently appeared in a Patreon AMA and explained why she skipped her mother’s wedding.

Gwen told her followers she was too busy with a new housing situation and college courses to attend the event. It wasn’t a last-minute decision either, as Mykleti suggested. Gwen said she informed her mother in advance that she would not be attending the wedding, and her name was taken off the list. The entire situation was drama-free, according to Gwen’s recollection of events.

There are apparently no hard feelings about the situation

While Gwen didn’t dive too deeply into things during her Patreon Q&A, she assured fans that there was no major drama beneath the surface. She insists her mom was and still is fine with her decision not to attend the event.

Christine Brown in ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ | TLC/YouTube

Sister Wives viewers have spent more than a week looking for clues that there is a rift between Christine and Gwen, but there simply are none. Sure, Gwen hasn’t appeared in Christine’s cooking videos and shows up less often on her social media, but there seems to be a good reason for that. Physical distance is a significant issue. Gwen is the only one of her full siblings still living in Arizona. The other five Brown kids that Christine shares with Kody Brown reside in Utah, close to where Christine has set down roots. The eight-hour trip makes it difficult for Gwen to physically connect with the rest of the family.