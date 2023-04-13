‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Shares 7 Essential Life Lessons She ‘Wished’ She ‘Had Known Sooner’

Sister Wives Star, Janelle Brown, shares some life lessons she learned throughout her 53 years of life. The single mom tells her followers what she “wished” that she would have “known sooner.” Here are Janelle’s “7 things I wished I had known sooner” list.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Janelle shares lessons she learned in life

In an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, April 12, the mother of six imparted some wisdom to her fans. She shared her “7 things I wished I had known sooner.” Number one on Janelle’s list is that it’s “OK to be yourself.” She also learned to “be kind and giving” while still protecting herself. This goes with number 3, “Have personal boundaries,” and number 4, which is to never apologize for those boundaries.

The Sister Wives star also said that these learned that “it is ok to not fit in at the time. Eventually, you find your tribe.” The final two lessons she learned are that “you get from life what you think you deserve — this is gospel” and that “it can be hard to realize.”

Janelle finds her independence post-separation from Kody

Kody and Janelle have been spiritually married since 1993. Their relationship began falling apart when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic amplified the cracks in their marriage. Kody’s strict rules forbidding Janelle to travel to visit her children and grandchildren caused major tension between them.

When Kody began feuding with his and Janelle’s sons, Garrison and Gabriel Brown, she felt the need to choose between her husband and her sons. And it was with this decision she decided to separate from Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage.

What’s next for Janelle Brown?

While she’s always been an independent-thinking woman, Janelle has really stepped into that role since she separated from Kody in 2022. Since her separation, she’s shifted her physical on her health as she continues to shed pounds.

After leaving her marriage behind, Janelle is working to build her empire. She recently started a health and wellness business called Strive with Janelle LLC and her own production company, Janelle Brown Production, LLC, that her TLC paycheck for Sister Wives goes through.

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle realizes she has neglected her needs while giving to the “big family.” Now she’s prioritizing her and her six children’s needs above all else by getting herself financially stable. Hopefully, Sister Wives Season 18 will shed more light on Janelle’s new life, which is expected to return in September 2023.