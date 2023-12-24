Meri Brown shared a photo of her Christmas tree this holiday season, and it's all fans needed to see to begin theorizing about her last name. Is Meri changing her last name from Brown to Davenport?

It took Meri Brown a long time to separate from Kody Brown. Once she made the decision, the Sister Wives star didn’t waste a second before moving on. In a recent Instagram post, Meri premiered a new Christmas ornament and possibly launched her new moniker.

Meri Brown might have a brand-new last name

Meri Brown might have debuted her new last name. The small business owner is not waiting until the new year to make a big change. Meri shared a photo on her Instagram stories of an ornament gifted to her. The ornament is shaped like a postcard intended for Santa Claus. The custom Christmas decoration has a name emblazoned across it. It is signed Meri Caroline Davenport. Caroline is Meri’s official middle name, making fans assume Meri has changed her surname to Davenport.

Meri Brown | TLC via YouTube

While the ornament clearly lists her as “Davenport,” Meri has not officially announced her plans to change or keep her last name. Reddit users were quick to weigh in on it, regardless. One Reddit user suggested that Davenport is a last name on Meri’s family tree and seems like a good choice for her. Several other fans noted that the surname was far more fitting for Meri.

Frankly, a fresh name feels like a good idea for the mother of one’s fresh start. Anything Meri does to separate herself further from her former husband feels like a very big step forward.

Did Christine Brown change her name?

Meri has yet to state whether Davenport is her actual last name or if it’s just a joke between herself and the gift-giver. Still, it has Sister Wives fans asking some big questions about the other former wives’ last names. Fans were quick to question if Christine Brown has made the switch just yet.

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

In November, Christine told Entertainment Tonight that she planned to change her name to Christine Woolley legally. The mother of six wed David Woolley in October 2023. Christine has yet to reveal if she went through the legal process, but Sister Wives fans are unlikely to know when it does happen. Christine said she’d remain Christine Brown on her public profiles because she’s been known as a Brown to the public for the last decade.

Janelle Brown has been the ex-wife who has made the fewest changes since leaving her plural marriage. Unlike Christine and Meri, Janelle has opted not to leave Flagstaff, Arizona. She also refuses to use the term “divorced” to describe herself. So far, Janelle has not announced any plans to change her last name.