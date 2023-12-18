'sMothered' star Gabriella hopes to follow in her mom Catherine's footsteps by winning the Miss Connecticut USA pageant.

Like mother, like daughter. TLC’s sMothered shines a light on moms and daughters who have ultra-close relationships. The show recently returned for its fifth season, which introduces several fresh faces. The new cast members include Catherine Galasso-Vigorito and her daughter Gabriella Vigorito, who hope to become part of a beauty pageant dynasty. But will their dreams become a reality?

Gabriella wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps on ‘sMothered’ Season 5

Catherine, 56, is more than a mom to Gabriella, 23. She’s also her “idol.” The two love spending time together and even dress alike.

“She’s my mini-me,” Catherine confirms.

The dark-haired Gabriella doesn’t just want to look like her mom. She also wants to achieve the same things she did. That’s why she’s dreaming of taking home the crown in the Miss Connecticut USA pageant, just like Catherine did decades ago.

“Imagine growing up and your mom being Miss Connecticut USA,” Gabriella said. “Those are some shoes to fill.”

Gabriella expects her mom to be right by her side when she hears her name called.

“When I win, she’s going to come up on the stage with her crown and sash,” Gabriella said.

The ‘sMothered’ mom won her pageant title in 1988

Catherine won her Miss Connecticut USA title in 1988. She went on to compete in the 1988 Miss USA pageant in El Paso, Texas.

Gabriella followed in her mother’s footsteps by competing in the Miss Connecticut USA pageant in April 2023. (She also competed in the pageant in 2021 and 2022.) While she did not win the title, she did place in the top five and was named Miss Photogenic. She thanked her mom for supporting her on her journey and hinted that she wasn’t giving up on her dream of wearing the crown one day.

“To my Mom, the former Miss CT USA herself. Thank you for being the best walking coach there is,” Gabriella wrote on Instagram. “We spent the entire year preparing. Taking countless trips to NYC for my wardrobe, traveling and live-streaming every state pageant, the words of encouragement and mental preparation, you do it all. This is a legacy and I want to follow in your footsteps.”

“Pageantry is in my blood and I’m not giving up now,” she added.

“I have tears in my eyes,” her mom replied. “You’re simply beautiful inside and out. You’re my whole [heart] and you have incredible, life-changing opportunities just ahead! I love you.”

