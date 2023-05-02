‘SNL’ Star Rachel Dratch Reveals ‘Mortifying’ Moment at ‘RHONY’ Countess and Friends Show – ‘Lessons Learned in Showbiz’

Saturday Night Live comedian Rachel Dratch recalled her “mortifying” night singing in Luann de Lesseps’ Countess and Friends show on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Dratch clarified that she loves de Lesseps and appreciated being included in her show. But she didn’t realize she would be singing to the crowd at the beginning of the show, a moment she referred to as one of her “most mortifying moments on stage in recent memory.”

Rachel Dratch was happy her moment was cut from ‘RHONY’

The performance was recorded for RHONY, but Dratch said her part was cut from the show. “I’m so happy [the singing was cut]. It was one of my most mortifying moments on stage in recent memory,” Dratch said on the Hot Takes and Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild podcast.

Andy Cohen, Rachel Dratch — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“First of all, the Countess was super nice. She was awesome,” she continued. “And I even had friends come much to my extreme mortification. So, we all enjoyed the show and everything. But I’m so glad it was cut out because I don’t sing right? At the beginning, I was going to read from her book, from the Countess etiquette book. So that’s what I agreed to do. And then, a couple of days before the thing, [the director] was like, everybody’s singing, so would you be up for something?

Her singing gig on ‘RHONY’ wasn’t exactly what she had planned

“I sing like how you sing karaoke,” Dratch insisted. But, “He’s like, ‘Oh, it’ll be fun, it’ll be good.’ And then asked what do you wanna sing? I just sang ‘Suddenly Seymour’ the other night at karaoke. And I was like, ‘I could do that.'”

“But I was imagining it’s at the end [of the show],” she said. “The crowd’s all going to join in, like everyone’s drunk and it’s the end, right? Well, then he tells me that I was first in the lineup, like right after the Countess’s intro. I was like, this is the reason why I’m struggling so much because it’s like this metaphor or whatever. Now that I’m older and wiser, I like to think that I’m not so polite about things that I know in my gut are just wrong, you know?”

Rachel Dratch said her part ‘sucked so badly’

Of course in retrospect, Dratch regrets agreeing to the performance. “I think it’s still in my craw because I didn’t steamroll on through because I was a good girl,” she said. “So I was like, ‘I don’t think this is going to work.’ Like first up, I don’t really sing.”

But the director reassured her even though ‘Suddenly Seymore’ is a closing song. “So anyway, sure enough, Rachel was the nice girl who said, ‘OK.’ And then, it sucked so badly. It’s so bad. I was so embarrassed.”

She added, “I mean, I don’t care if they don’t think I can sing. That part didn’t bother me,” Dratch said. “It was just I knew this wasn’t going to work. So anyway, that’s my story on the Countess. I’m so glad that they cut it out. But yeah, that’s my story. I’m starting off with my lessons learned in showbiz.”