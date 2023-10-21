In his career, Elvis Presley covered a number of popular songs. He did not typically write his own music and so relied on lyrics written by others to build his career. One song he covered to great, devastating effect was “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” Elvis was a longtime fan of its original singer, Hank Williams, and described the song as the saddest he’d ever heard.

A Hank Williams song was the saddest tune Elvis had heard

Elvis’ deep, crooning voice was perfect for ballads, and he tackled a number of sad songs in his career. One of his favorite artists was Williams, and Elvis often sang his melancholy songs in casual settings with friends. He covered the song “Your Cheatin’ Heart” in 1965 and would later go on to sing “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”

Williams released “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” as a B-side in 1949. Over 20 years later, Elvis covered it for his 1973 show Aloha from Hawaii. When he introduced the song to the audience, he said, “I’d like to sing a song that’s probably the saddest song I ever heard” (via Financial Times).

The mournful song includes verses like, “Did you ever see a robin weep/ When leaves begin to die?/ Like me, he’s lost the will to live/I’m so lonesome, I could cry.” It’s one of Williams’ most enduring songs and was a perfect fit for Elvis.

Colonel Tom Parker wanted Elvis Presley to star in a film about the song’s author

Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, was also a fan of Williams and wanted to make a film about his life. He approached producer Sam Katzman about making the movie with MGM and putting Elvis in the leading role. Parker was so invested in the film that he offered to help promote it even if Elvis didn’t get the part.

Ultimately, Elvis did not get the part. He was a successful movie star at this point in his career, which ended up being the problem. Per Turner Classic Movies, Williams’ wife, Audrey, felt that Elvis’ involvement would turn the film, “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” into a circus. The focus would be on the young star, not Williams, the subject of the film. Instead, the role went to George Hamilton.

Many artists have covered ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’

Given the song’s lasting popularity, it’s unsurprising that Elvis is far from the only artist who has covered it. In 1960, Johnny Cash released a version of the song and then covered it again in 2002 with Nick Cave. In 1966, The Everly Brothers and B.J. and the Triumphs covered it, with the latter bringing it to No. 8 on the Hot 100.

In 1973, the same year Elvis covered “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” Glen Campbell and Al Green released their own takes on the song. Jerry Lee Lewis also released a successful version of the song in 1986.