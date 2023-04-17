5 Best Elvis Presley Ballads

Elvis Presley‘s ballads are some of the best in the history of rock ‘n’ roll. One of these songs seems to reference Elvis’ personal life. Despite that juicy gossip, it didn’t receive much attention.

5. ‘Separate Ways’

“Separate Ways” is one of the best songs Elvis put out in the 1970s. During this period, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll put out more country songs than he had in a long time. The country influence in “Separate Ways” is obvious and it sounds great.

It’s really easy to look at “Separate Ways” as a song about Elvis’ divorce from Priscilla Presley. There’s even a reference to the couple in the song having a daughter! “Separate Ways” feels a lot more personal than most of the singer’s work, so it’s surprising it hasn’t received more attention.

4. ‘Always on My Mind’

“Separate Ways” was overshadowed by its B-side, “Always on My Mind.” And rightly so. The tinkling piano from the track is one of the most memorable piano riffs of the 1970s. The apologetic sentiment of the song is relatable, and Elvis and his backup singers really sell it.

“Always on My Mind” is one of those songs that works so well in its simplicity that it’s easy to translate into other genres. For example, Willie Nelson recorded a country version of the song while the Pet Shop Boys had a hit with a new wave “Always on My Mind.”

3. ‘Love Me Tender’

“Love Me Tender” is probably the most delicate song Elvis released up to that point. According to the CBC, the 2006 book The “Love Me Tender Years” Diary includes an interview with music director Ken Dary. Darby discussed how Elvis made “Love Me Tender” his own.

“He adjusted the music and the lyrics to his own particular presentation,” Darby recalled. “Elvis has the most terrific ear of anyone I have ever met. He does not read music, but he does not need to. All I had to do was play the song for him once, and he made it his own. He has perfect judgment of what is right for him. He exercised that judgment when he chose ‘Love Me Tender’ as his theme song.”

2. ‘Love Me’

“Love Me” isn’t as popular as “Love Me Tender,” but it’s even better. It might be the best doo-wop song of all time. Elvis manages to make romantic masochism sound absolutely sweet. Sometimes, a full-throated vocal performance like this can be overblown, but here, it perfectly suits the material.

“Love Me” became more famous when Nicolas Cage covered it for David Lynch’s Wild at Heart. His emotional cover suits the movie perfectly and shows Elvis was relevant into the 1990s.

1. ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’

Blue Hawaii is a painfully dated, cheesy movie. With that in mind, it’s shocking it produced the most timeless song of the King’s career: “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” That gentle piano, those ukulele chords, and the singer’s angelic vocal performance are a match made in heaven.

It doesn’t hurt that “Can’t Help Falling in Love” might have the best set of lyrics of Elvis’ career. Has any other song captured the fear, foolishness, and nearly supernatural power of love as good as this one?

The best Elvis ballads are timeless and they’ll continue to entertain listeners for years to come.