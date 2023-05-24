Elvis Presley’s Most Convincing Acting Role Didn’t Require Singing

Throughout his acting career, Elvis Presley starred in 31 feature films. However, only one role didn’t require him to sing on-screen. To some fans, it was his best-acted of all. During which one of Presley’s films was the king of rock and roll at his most convincing?

Elvis Presley starred in the 1969 feature film ‘Charro!’ | Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Elvis Presley broke free from musicals with a serious role in a 1969 Western

In 1969, sandwiched between Stay Away Joe and The Trouble With Joe, was Charro! In an attempt to demonstrate that Elvis Presley could be a serious actor, he played the title role in this Western film.

It departed from Presley’s typical musical films, as it was a serious feature with no singing performances by Presley’s character. In Charro!, Elvis Presley portrays Jess Wade, a former outlaw trying to leave his criminal past behind.

The film follows Wade as he gets entangled in a dangerous situation involving a stolen cannon, a gang of bandits, and a Mexican village. Presley’s character faces numerous challenges and dangers throughout the movie, showcasing his acting skills in a different genre.

Elvis recorded two songs for the 1969 film. However, only the title song ended up being used in the movie.

Directed by Charles Marquis Warren, Charro! received mixed reviews upon its release. Some critics praised Presley’s earnest performance. Others felt that the film did not fully utilize his musical talents.

However, fans appear to have a different reaction to Elvis Presley’s only serious film role. They believed he wasn’t ever allowed to showcase his acting chops as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, continued to book him in musical films.

‘Charro!’ won praise from Elvis Presley’s fans

In a 2020 Facebook post shared by the official page of Elvis Presley’s Graceland, fans discussed Charro! and its impact on Presley’s acting career. While some missed the iconic tunes that accompanied each of Presley’s films, others believe the film was a turning point in his film legacy.

“Elvis was a cool cowboy, so sexy, and loved the wild horse. He was awesome in this movie but did not sing a song. I would have loved to see more drama-like roles. Although I love Elvis’ songs, I think he was a great actor who could have been even greater if given the chance,” wrote one fan.

A second Facebook user commented, “I really liked that movie. He made a good cowboy.”

“He wanted to do more non-singing movies!” claimed a third Elvis Presley follower.

“Loved that film. The theme song had a big influence on me,” shared a fourth social media user.

What was the theme song for ‘Charro!’ that did not appear in the movie?

The theme song for the film Charro! was also titled “Charro!” It was performed by Elvis Presley and served as the opening credits song for the movie. The song was written by Billy Strange and Mac Davis, with lyrics that reflected the film’s themes.

“Charro!” is a Western-themed song with a dramatic and intense feel. It captures the essence of the film’s storyline and the character of Jess Wade, played by Elvis Presley.

The song features Presley’s signature vocals and is accompanied by a Western-style musical arrangement, including twangy guitars and a driving rhythm. While “Charro!” did not achieve significant commercial success as a single, it remains notable for being the title track and theme song of the film, contributing to the overall atmosphere and tone of the movie.