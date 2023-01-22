The Song John Lennon Wrote That He Said Was ‘Perfect for Ringo Starr’

While John Lennon wrote most of his music for himself and The Beatles, he did offer his songwriting services to other artists on different. Lennon wrote one song for himself that he decided to shelve, but he brought it out later once he realized it would be “perfect” for his former bandmate Ringo Starr.

John Lennon wrote ‘I’m the Greatest’ shortly after leaving The Beatles

Ringo Starr and John Lennon | Stan Meagher/Express/Getty Images

When The Beatles broke up, John Lennon began his solo career, forming the Plastic Ono Band with his wife, Yoko Ono. While Lennon’s solo career wasn’t as successful as Paul McCartney’s venture with Wings, he still had a few hits with “Imagine,” “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” and “Working Class Hero.”

One song he wrote was titled “I’m the Greatest.” The title was based on a quote from boxer Muhammad Ali, who the band met shortly before filming A Hard Day’s Night. Lennon wrote the song in 1970 but decided to shelve after recording a few demos. He then brought the track back when drummer Starr asked Lennon if he could write him a song.

John Lennon decided the song was ‘perfect’ for Ringo Starr

One of the main reasons why John Lennon didn’t want to release the song under his name was due to the title. He believed releasing a track called “I’m the Greatest” would make him sound conceited and possibly stir the pot. In the 1980 David Sheff interview for Playboy, Lennon said the song was “perfect” for Ringo because no one would get upset if he said he was “the greatest.”

“‘’I’m the Greatest.’ It was the Muhammad Ali line, of course,” Lennon shared. “It was perfect for Ringo to sing. If I said, ‘I’m the greatest,’ they’d all take it so seriously. No one would get upset with Ringo singing it.”

Starr released the track as the opening song on his third studio album Ringo in 1973. In a later interview, Starr agreed with Lennon’s assessment, calling the track “very tongue in cheek.”

“Only [John] could have written it and only I could have sung it,” the drummer stated.

Lennon enjoyed performing with his former Beatles members, but he didn’t want to join another group

Related Paul McCartney Once Shared the Only Praise He Ever Received From John Lennon

Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison all appeared on the song, making it the first time three Beatles played together since the band broke up. The three musicians were still represented by Allen Klein, while Paul McCartney was under new management.

Lennon enjoyed playing with his former bandmates but was “embarrassed” when Harrison and keyboard player George Harrison asked him if he wanted to form another group. The “In My Life” singer declined because he didn’t want to leave Ono.

“I was embarrassed when George kept asking me,” Lennon admitted. “He was just enjoying the session, and the spirit was very good, but I was with Yoko, you know. We took time out from what we were doing. The very fact that they would imagine I would form a male group without Yoko! It was still in their minds.”