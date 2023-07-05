The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy season will be a throwback to “Scary Island” according to Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.

During a press tour for their new show Welcome to Crappie Lake, the duo hinted about the RHONY spinoff that features many of the OGs and cast members who were present at the trip they ultimately called “Scary Island.” This time the cast travels to St. Barts for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

‘RHONY: Legacy’ became Scary Island II

De Lesseps teased a room-choosing debacle that involved Ramona Singer (shocking). Morgan and Singer shared a room which de Lesseps said worked out. “I mean, you know, it was good because there actually was one room short, so it was good that these two stayed together. And I got my own private bungalow,” de Lesseps said on the Mention It All podcast.

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps | Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images

Morgan piped in “lower level, fish room!” But de Lesseps slyly said, “Had a little fun over there, she doesn’t even know about it.” She couldn’t reveal much but said, “Let’s call it Scary Island part two.”

“Kelly (Bensimon) is there,” Morgan said and made a horror movie stabbing sound. “And then you have Dorinda (Medley). Dorinda by day, Dorinda by night.”

The trip includes lots of ‘drama’ and ‘laughs’

Also joining the group was Kristen Taekman. “It was a great group,” de Lesseps said. “And with that many women together, there’s always going to be drama,” And, you know, I feel like there’s a lot of laughs. Drama, of course, and it’s Scary Island part two. What can I say?”

Despite the fights and the drama, Morgan insists that they all still love one another at the end of the day. “We’re all friends for so long that there is a trust level,” Morgan said. “We can go there. I can say to Ramona, your face looks like a pizza with no cheese or, you know. I’m not going to tell you what I said this trip, because you have to watch. I think we went overboard.”

The ‘RHONY’ cast loved breaking the fourth wall on ‘Scary Island’

When the RHONY cast travels, it’s usually Singer who is in the middle of the initial drama because she’s picky about her room selection. Morgan and de Lesseps offered insight into how picky Singer really is on a trip.

“She has to get the measurements before,” Morgan said about Singer’s demands of her hotel room. “And she has to have a suite with 600 thread count, everything.” Then de Lesseps added, “And a butler.”

“I think it’s interesting, too, because you see on Housewives, we never break down that fourth wall really,” de Lesseps said. “So on the Ultimate Girls Trip, we get to break that fourth wall. We’ll see you get to learn from us what we thought about different things that has happened throughout the year, this year. So I think it’s really interesting in that respect because we talk about a lot of things that we never get to give our perspective. And on this trip we get to talk about it all.”