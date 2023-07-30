Fans will always remember Ryan Hurst as Opie Winston, but the 'Sons of Anarchy’ star has had quite the journey since getting killed off the show.

Since waving goodbye to his role as Opie in Sons of Anarchy, Ryan Hurst has embarked on a remarkable journey. From intense roles in cult series to unexpected forays into the gaming industry, Hurst continues to make waves in Hollywood and beyond.

Fans will always remember him as Opie Winston, but Hurst has been on a diverse career path since leaving Sons of Anarchy. Not only has he continued his career in television and film, but he’s also developed an unexpected dedication to yoga.

Ryan Hurst | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ryan Hurst continues to find success in Hollywood following ‘Sons of Anarchy’

After his portrayal of Opie in Sons of Anarchy, Hurst continued to build his career in the television world. His journey included a brief stint in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit before he secured a key role in King and Maxwell.

He then got cast as Chick Hogan in Bates Motel, a series that serves as a prequel to the Psycho films. Hurst’s character, an ex-con, appeared recurrently in the show’s last three seasons.

This character bore certain resemblances to Hurst’s role in Sons of Anarchy. He also had the added bonus of being able to maintain Opie’s iconic beard for the role.

Seven years after the Sons of Anarchy finale, Hurst joined the cast of AMC’s The Walking Dead, where he portrayed the character Beta.

In his life prior to the apocalypse, Beta was a country music artist. As part of the Whisperer group, he climbed the hierarchical ladder, eventually rising to become the group’s unofficial leader.

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star takes his talents to the big screens

Hurst has also had his fair share of appearances on the silver screen. While leading roles have been less frequent, the Sons of Anarchy alum often finds himself amid talented cast groups.

For instance, he played a part in the 2018 film, A Million Little Pieces, alongside Charlie Hunnam. This project also reunited Hurst with his Saving Private Ryan colleague, Giovanni Ribsi.

Aside from live-action roles, Hurst has lent his voice to a variety of characters. His voice roles include Jedidiah the mole in the Western comedy Rango, and Lobo the alien antihero in Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

Nevertheless, Hurst’s role as Thor in God of War Ragnarök brought him a whole new set of admirers.

This 2023 Sony original marked Hurst’s first venture into video game acting, and he earned a nomination for Performer in a Supporting Role at the BAFTA Games Awards.

Ryan Hurst has become a major yogi

Beyond the world of acting, Hurst has also built a reputation in the realm of yoga. Over the years, the Sons of Anarchy star has established himself as a significant figure within the community.

In 2019, Hurst and his fellow Sons of Anarchy star, Hunnam, decided to lead a yoga class for their fans. As part of the Motor City Comic Con, they organized an event named ‘Yogis of Anarchy’ at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

They requested participants to bring their own yoga mats and dress in loose attire, preferably with a hat or head covering. They aptly promoted the session as “An Introduction to Kundalini Yoga with Charlie Hunnam and Ryan Hurst.”

A quick look at Hurst’s Instagram feed reveals his deep-rooted commitment to yoga. It’s clear that he has wholly adopted the yogi lifestyle, which is a stark contrast to his character from Sons of Anarchy.