Sophie Wessex ‘Darts off’ Stage During 2022 Award Speech in a ‘Relatable’ Moment

Members of the British royal family making speeches is nothing new. However, it’s rare one “darts off.” But Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar, did just that. Ahead, how the British royal made what could’ve been a “toe-curling” moment “relatable.”

Sophie Wessex left the stage to get a tissue during a December 2022 award acceptance speech

In December 2022, Sophie, wife of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s youngest child, Prince Edward, received an award. She went to Washington, D.C. for Georgetown University’s Institute for Women, Peace, and Security where she was honored for her work combatting violence against women and girls.

Per the royal family’s website, Sophie “accepted the award to raise public awareness of this critical issue and the survivors.” However, during the speech, there was a small hiccup, or rather a sniffle. The 57-year-old left the stage to grab a tissue before continuing her remarks.

“Would you just forgive me for a minute, I just need a tissue!” she said before leaving the podium. “OK, that’s a first for me!” she said upon her return. “But you didn’t want me to carry on sniffing throughout!”

Body language expert praised Sophie for not ‘trying to pretend’ and handling the situation ‘naturally’

Judi James, a body language expert, noted how Sophie made the moment “likeable” by embracing her “natural personality.”

“Sophie shows her talent for public speaking by never straying from that natural personality,” she said (via Express). “She responded naturally to her sniffy nose, making it a positive, relatable and likeable moment rather than a toe-curling one.

“Instead of battling on trying to pretend nothing is happening she pauses and apologises [sic] for the pause while nipping off to get a tissue,” James continued. “She returns dabbing her nose but fully in control of the narrative as she rightly says her audience wouldn’t like her sniffing through the rest of her speech.”

According to James, Sophie didn’t do any “overkill rituals,” suggesting she’s a natural at public speaking.

She “raises her elbows and hands in an apology as she darts off but there are no overkill rituals,” James said, noting she “could have overdone the self-effacing gesticulation with things like eye-rolls or over-apologetic hand gestures.”

Sophie remained ‘fully in control’ when she returned to the stage

Having to leave the stage to get a tissue might’ve thrown some people off as they stood in front of a large crowd but not Sophie. How she raised her index finger when she returned to the stage indicated to James she still had command of the spotlight.

“Despite the pause, she is still fully in control and able to carry on with her message,” James said, referring to her raised index finger motion.

The expert likened Sophie’s “technique” to that of the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who “began to cry during her resignation interview.”

“Thatcher paused for one second, pulling a hankie from her side and dabbing the one tear away while breezily announcing that she was OK and fine to carry on with the interview,” James said.

