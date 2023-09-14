Did they or didn’t they? The Southern Charm Season 9 trailer teases a hookup between Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll – so did they end up dating?

Some Southern Charm fans noticed the chemistry between Kroll and Green during the season 8 reunion. They sat next to one another on the reunion couch. He often comforted her as she sobbed over her breakup with Shep Rose.

While their rumored hookup is yet to be revealed, Green recently insisted there was no “love connection” with Kroll.

Taylor Ann Green admits being in a ‘vulnerable state’ on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9

Green and Kroll always got along really well. “I met Austen probably like two days after I had met Shep, so I’ve known Austen just as long as I’ve known Shep,” Green explained to Decider.

“We really did hit it off like with this really fun friendship connection. I would talk to him about Shep, and I felt like I was able to talk to him as I would talk to a brother,” she shared. “We get along really well. He annoys the s*** out of me, and vice versa [laughs], but even when Shep was out of town, we would go to breakfast together. We would hang out together and crash at his place since he lives downtown. So nothing out of the ordinary.”

But after her breakup with Rose, Green admitted she was in a vulnerable place. “But when you’re in the most vulnerable state of your life, in that moment you can feel mixed emotions. And that’s exactly what happened. I felt as though ‘Maybe I have feelings, maybe there is something here with Austen?’ And you’ll obviously see how that plays out. But there was this moment in time that I felt like maybe there’ll be something more than just a friendship, but it never equated to that. And we genuinely, truly, still to this day are each like ‘I love and care about you, as a brother and sister would.’ But never this love connection.”

Taylor and Austen only ‘made out’ and didn’t have sex

Green and Kroll only kissed before re-affirming that they are better as friends. A Southern Charm insider told People: “They didn’t have sex, just made out.”

The insider also claimed that “Shep didn’t seem to care” that his friend and ex-girlfriend made out. But Rose wasn’t the only person involved. Kroll was dating Olivia Flowers, who was also close friends with Green.

“Austen and Taylor were close before they even knew Olivia existed,” the insider said. “And Olivia and Austen never were in a relationship.”

The insider also said Green and Kroll mulled over the notion of becoming a couple. “They thought about dating and took time to think about [it] for a quick sec, talked to their family about it,” the source said. “But at the end of the day, Taylor said it wasn’t worth losing Olivia’s friendship if her and Austen didn’t work and she was at a low point after [the] reunion.”

Southern Charm Season 9 premieres September 14 on Bravo.