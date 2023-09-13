Taylor Ann Green from 'Southern Charm' said season 9 will be tough for her to re-experience fresh off of her breakup with Shep Rose.

Taylor Ann Green returns to Southern Charm for season 9, but this time she’s single. Green and Shep Rose endured a painful breakup last season and she recently admitted the split had a huge impact, which viewers will see play out.

Green and Rose broke up before they filmed the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion. The breakup was fresh and Green was often seen in tears throughout the reunion. Southern Charm producers picked up cameras months later to embark upon season 9. And Green admitted that she wasn’t in a great place during filming.

Taylor Ann Green admits to spiraling on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9

Green said her mental health took a huge hit after the breakup. The Southern Charm Season 9 trailer teased that she ends up hooking up with Austen Kroll – a close friend of Rose’s, but also Olivia Flowers’ love interest.

“There’s that saying that ‘Hurt people hurt people.’ And as you’ll see in this new season coming out, I really start to spiral,” she told Decider.

“And it’s devastating watching back the reunion from last year … I just sat there, bawling my eyes out, like ‘What happened?’ I felt like I just blacked out [during the reunion], and things just started coming out of my mouth. And I had no idea what I was even doing or saying in that moment. You know, you see somebody who you loved and cared about for the past two and a half years of your life not showing any kind of remorse or emotion. And that was devastating to me. So I definitely lashed out in ways that I wish that I could take back, but I’ve since apologized to him and his family.”

She had fresh resentment toward Craig Conover after the ‘Southern Charm’ reunion

Green said she kicked off Southern Charm Season 9 with some angst after learning that Craig Conover tried to squash any discussion about her breakup with Rose until the season 8 reunion.

“And so when Shep and I first broke up, I was getting texts left and right from friends, family — and even people like Madison — reaching out and saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I hope you’re doing okay,'” she recalled.

“But Craig had the audacity to text in a group message and say, ‘Can we not talk about the breakup until the reunion?’ That was really hurtful to me because I’m a human being, I have feelings, and you don’t care,” she said. “You could give a rat’s a** about how I’m feeling and how the breakup has affected me. And then to also go and find out that he knew about times that Shep had cheated on me? I guess he saw me as the naïve girl as well. He knew everything that was going on, and just decided to sit quiet. But I lost my cool in that first episode.”

‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 will be ‘tough’

She added that this season will be extremely tough to re-experience. “I’m not gonna lie, it was a really, really tough season. Like, very, very tough,” she said.

“I cried more than I’ve cried in the past four years of my life,” she shared. “It was just a constant battle. Again, “hurt people hurt people.” I was really just in a bad, bad place in my life, and especially trying to navigate this new relationship with Shep.”

“Like, how do I go about this when there’s still feelings there, but he doesn’t seem to care at all?” Green asked. “So I think that maybe my one shining moment would just be that hopefully, the viewers can relate to me. In this life, we all make mistakes, and hopefully, we can bounce back and come through in a better light, with a little bit of grace, and mercy.”

Southern Charm Season 9 premieres on September 14 on Bravo.