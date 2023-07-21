From initial trailer insights to fascinating casting choices, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness.'

Taylor Sheridan has given fans their first full look at his new project, Special Ops: Lioness. This thrilling series draws fans into a world of covert operations, suspense, and an impressive ensemble cast, led by Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña.

Taylor Sheridan | Presley Ann/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan releases first trailer for ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Sheridan recently released the first full trailer for Special Ops: Lioness. The preview showcased Sheridan’s range and suggested that Lioness could share a thematic style to Sicario, a project in which he served as a scriptwriter.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the trailer gave fans their first inaugural glance at Nicole Kidman as she embodies the character Kaitlyn Meade.

“You up for playing outside the lines?” is Kidman’s provocative question to an undercover operative within the trailer.

This enticing preview depicts Kaitlyn guiding Joe, a CIA agent portrayed by Zoe Saldaña, in a plan to foil a potential terrorist attack. However, the situation escalates when Kaitlyn discovers a security breach within the mission, forcing her to take a different approach.

Special Ops: Lioness revolves around Joe, who serves under the clandestine operation known as the Lioness Program. Kidman’s character and Donald Westfield, portrayed by Michael Kelly, oversee the program.

A closer look at the cast of the ‘Yellowstone’ creator’s new show

Special Ops: Lioness draws inspiration from an actual U.S. military operation. Besides the brilliant performances of Saldaña and Kidman, Morgan Freeman has a significant role in the series. The trailer also highlights guest appearances by Jennifer Ehle and Martin Donovan.

The impressive cast of Lioness includes Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Jonah Wharton, Carla Mansour, and Adam Budron.

Adding a pinch of surprise, Sam Asghari, the spouse of Britney Spears, portrays a character described as a lady charmer.

Lioness is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing line-up, which encompasses spin-offs from Yellowstone like 1883 and 1923, as well as Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown.

Sheridan also has a few other projects yet to hit the screens. This includes Land Man, starring Billy Bob Thornton, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, featuring Dennis Quaid.

Everything fans need to know about Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Special Ops: Lioness will exclusively debut on Paramount+ on July 23. The series joins Sheridan’s other shows on the streaming platform, offering fans plenty of viewing options.

Lioness has eight episodes in its schedule. Further details regarding the episodes have not been released, but it’s known that Paul Cameron and Anthony Byrne have signed on as directors.

Originally, Thomas Brady was expected to be the showrunner, but due to some creative disagreements, he amicably stepped away.

Filming for the series began in Mallorca, Spain, in January 2023. Production is now in the final stages. The espionage thriller features diverse filming locations, including Mallorca, Paris, Washington, D.C., and several spots in Maryland.

Sheridan has not said if he plans on extending Lioness beyond season one. Saldaña, however, has hinted that the series will feature more than one season.