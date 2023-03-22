Speculation Surrounding Why Brittany on ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Wears a Headband, Plus Proof She Doesn’t Always Wear One

Like many of the other Slaton Family siblings, Chris Combs’s wife Brittany appears more frequently in season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Her hair may not be blue like Amy Slaton’s, but Brittany’s hair style has piqued the interest of fans. Since Chris is a fan-favorite among TLC viewers, many people want to know more about Brittany Combs, who is often seen wearing a headband. Here’s why many fans assume Brittany wears a headband a majority of the time as seen in episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ fans marvel at Brittany’s long hair

Because her hair is usually pulled back with a headband, many fans of the TLC series didn’t know Brittany’s hair was so long. “Was curious about what Chris’s wife’s hair looks like without her usual headband,” the original Reddit post reads. “Did a quick search and found out it’s sooo long!”

Other Redditors in the thread assumed Brittany is Pentecostal because her appearance, which typically includes a skirt. “The Apostolic Church is what I would guess,” reads one comment. “The girls only wear skirts and never cut their hair. Of course, that’s the norm where I live (East Tennessee) so definitely in the bible belt.”

Why does Brittany on ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ wear a headband? She might have alopecia

Chris has previously confirmed on Instagram that his wife is in fact religious. However, he has never addressed whether her headband-wearing is related to her religious beliefs.

Some fans think Brittany’s headbands could have to do with something else entirely — alopecia. A medical term for balding, alopecia can occur anywhere on the body. In Brittany’s case, some fans believe she’s balding on her head.

“She has alopecia,” said one Redditor in another thread about the reality TV star’s hair. “The headbands cover up the balding area at the front of her hairline.”

Brittany didn’t wear a headband when she married Chris Combs

According to an anniversary post on Facebook, Brittany’s hair wasn’t covered the day she married Chris. “Happy anniversary to the love of my life Chris Combs,” she captioned the series of photos, which feature her in a white wedding dress and her hair pulled back, but no headband. “I can’t believe it’s been five years already. I love you so much. We have came a long way in this five years.” Additionally, she’s not wearing a headband in many of the photos shared on her Instagram.

In almost every other picture on her Facebook, Brittany is wearing a headband. She has quite the collection of colors and styles!

Brittany Combs’ real name is Lauren

Here’s something fans might not know about Brittany. According to her Facebook profile, Chris’s wife’s full name is Lauren Brittany Wilson. She went to Caldwell County High School and studied at Madisonville Community College and eventually became the manager of a McDonald’s, where she and Chris met.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters concluded on March 21. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates regarding future seasons of the TLC series. In the mean time, keep up with Brittany and many other Slaton Family members on social media.