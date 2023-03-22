Chris Combs Shares Behind the Scenes Photos From the Day Tammy Slaton Got Married

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton got married in the season 4 finale of the TLC series. Her brother Chris Combs shared behind the scenes photos from the big day on Instagram while the episode aired on March 21, 2023. See what Chris had to post from his sister’s wedding ceremony.

Amy Slaton married Caleb Willingham at their Ohio rehab in November 2022

Before the season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters aired, fans were aware of Tammy Slaton’s marriage. She met Caleb at the Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, which she entered at the beginning of season 4. There, Tammy worked toward losing enough weight to have weight loss surgery safely.

Tammy and Caleb tied the knot on Nov. 20, 2022. They had their ceremony in the dining room of the rehab facility, where 30 friends and family members were there to witness the occasion. According to People, Billy, their home care nurse and friend, officiated the wedding ceremony.

“Our wedding day was perfect [and] there was so much love in the room,” Tammy said at the time. “I literally married my best friend.”

“God had opened the clouds and let the sunlight in,” Tammy said of the ceremony in the finale episode. “It was beautiful.”

Chris Combs shares photos from Tammy Slaton’s wedding

On March 21, the day “Apple of My Eye” aired, Chris shared photos to his Instagram from Tammy and Caleb‘s wedding. “With the wedding, time to post a couple pics,” he captioned the images.

The first two pictures show Tammy seated wearing her wedding dress and smiling from ear to ear. In the next few photos, Chris and his wife Brittany pose for the camera, Chris donning a cowboy hat and Brittany wearing her signature headband. The post concludes with a few solo shots of Chris, who sports the biggest grin.

Is Tammy still married to Caleb in 2023?

After learning Tammy is “frustrated” with her new husband, some fans are curious if she’s still married in 2023. “Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” a source explained to The Sun. She is back home in Kentucky, but Caleb remains in rehab working toward his goals.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency. She feels as if she’s single again.” Still, at publication, Tammy and Caleb are reportedly still a married couple.

Her sister, however, is in the middle of a divorce. Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman filed for divorce in Kentucky on March 13, 2023. Throughout season 4, Amy expressed frustrations with the lack of help her husband provided when it came to raising their two boys. The TLC star hasn’t publicly addressed her pending divorce, but many fans are assuming it has something to do with the kids.

Keep up with the Slaton Sisters on social media. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on the future of 1000-Lb. Sisters on TLC.