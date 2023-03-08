‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham’s 3-Week Romance Led to Engagement

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 8 finally introduces fans to Caleb Willingham, Tammy Slaton’s husband. “Forbidden Fruit” explains how Tammy and Caleb’s relationship started, including his proposal at the Windsor Lane Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Like the Slaton Family, many fans were shocked to learn Caleb proposed to the TLC star after three weeks of knowing her.

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham | TLC

Tammy Slaton’s marriage to Caleb Willingham starts in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

Many fans have been waiting for the TLC series to address Tammy’s marriage to Caleb. Their wedding occurred in November 2022, but the show introduced Caleb in episode 8. “Caleb is someone I’ve been getting to know for the past couple of weeks,” Tammy says in “Forbidden Fruit.”

“Caleb’s been here almost a year and he’s just now starting to come out of his room because he had health issues.” According to Caleb, Tammy “saved his life” when he ran out of oxygen one day in the rehab. That kindness is part of the reason he fell for her.

Caleb Willingham proposed to Tammy after three weeks

Later in the episode, Caleb talks about how he’s only known Tammy for three weeks. Regardless, that doesn’t stop his parking lot proposal to the reality TV star.

“It’s just been a short time, but I know without a doubt you are the most beautiful, amazing, wonderful person I’ve ever known,” Caleb tells Tammy. “Will you marry me?” Tammy Is speechless in the episode, but shakes her head to say “Yes.”

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ fans find Caleb ‘creepy’

After learning more about the early days of Tammy and Caleb’s relationship, some fans found Caleb’s actions strange. “Caleb is creepy,” reads one comment in a Reddit thread about the episode. “Anytime a dude does that thing where he showers you with compliments out the side of his mouth: RUN. Or wheel, in her case.”

“Caleb is a creep,” another Reddit user agreed. “He gives controlling, manipulative vibes. Like the kind of guy who will try to isolate her. Hope I’m wrong.”

“He’s either a stalker, a plant or suffers from the same arrested development as Tammy, as evidenced by his parking lot proposal after three weeks of eating chili next to someone in the common room,” said another Redditor. “Caleb concerns me,” another Reddit user chimed in. “Something about their relationship feels off. He went to the facility for Tammy??? Is he chasing fame?”

Is Tammy Slaton still married?

Tammy is reportedly still married to Caleb. After having a successful weight loss surgery, she has been discharged from rehab and is living In Kentucky. According to a source, Caleb plans on moving to Kentucky when he leaves rehab (via The Sun).

It’s unclear if Amy and her husband are married, as there have been rumors about her separating from Michael Halterman. A source close to the family claims Amy and her two boys are living with Tammy, but Amy has not publicly addressed these claims.

Watch new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.