‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Recap Season 4 Episode 8: ‘Forbidden Fruit’

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 8 finally introduces fans to Tammy Slaton’s now-husband Caleb Willingham. In “Forbidden Fruit,” the rest of the Slaton Family decides they’re unfit to take care of Tammy and that she should stay in rehab, which doesn’t go over well. Find out what else happened in the Mar. 7 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Amy and Tammy Slaton | TLC

The Slatons take Gage pumpkin picking in season 4 episode 8

Amy, Amanda, Chris, and Gage go to a pumpkin patch in “Forbidden Fruit.” Amy tells cameras Glenn and her husband Michael Halterman were “hanging out together,” then clarified: “Not really, he took him to his mom’s.”

Amy mentioned her frustrations with her husband and managing two boys in “A Lot of Cooks in the Kitchen.” In episode 8, Amy tells her siblings how she manages both boys at home. She takes care of Glenn while Michael takes care of Gage, but Amy still handles preparing Gage’s food and bath water, among other things. The couple is reportedly separated, and Amy and her two children currently live with Tammy and her husband.

Amy also confides in Amanda in “Forbidden Fruit” while they’re getting a mud wrap massage. As she has done in the past, Amanda ensures her sister that she’s a great mother to her two boys.

Tammy’s family refuses to take her out of rehab

After her successful weight loss surgery, Tammy is ready to be discharged from rehab. However, her family will need to help out once she gets home to maintain her tracheostomy tube. In 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 8, Chris, Amy, Amanda, Misty, and their mother, Darlene, agree to leave Tammy in rehab until her trach is removed.

The family is struggling to figure out what to do after Tammy gets an infection in rehab. Tune in to #1000lbSisters, Tuesdays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/wcWsI8yzBm — TLC Network (@TLC) March 7, 2023

“Nobody here is trained to take care of you 24 hours a day or is able to,” Chris explains to Tammy on a video call. “I don’t give a s***,” Tammy replies. “I am not staying here. I’m not staying in another f***ing facility.”

Although she’s frustrated, Tammy does stay in the rehab facility. After that call, Tammy has little contact with her family, though. Instead, Tammy focuses on a new connection.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ cast adds Caleb Willingham to the mix

Season 4, episode 8 finally introduces Tammy’s now-husband Caleb, whom she married in November 2022. Fans of the TLC series knew Tammy met her husband at the Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, where she was living before and after her bariatric surgery. But fans didn’t know exactly how the couple’s relationship started.

“Caleb is someone I’ve been getting to know for the past couple weeks,” Tammy says in the episode. “Caleb’s been here almost a year and he’s just now starting to come out of his room because he had health issues.”

In a common area of the rehab, Caleb tells the other patients how Tammy saved his life. “I was out of oxygen, sitting here in pain, tears falling down my face,” he said. “And she got me help. It meant the world to me because you showed me kindness.”

Tammy inspired her husband to go to rehab

When Tammy asked what brought Caleb to the Windsor rehab facility specifically, Caleb said: “You.” He added: “My best friend — his wife, she found some stuff on social media, not just about you but about this place in general. Just hearing about how well somebody’s able to do. I said, ‘Hey, I can do this, too.”

The other Windsor residents called Caleb’s actions “stalker vibes.” He justified his actions as “research,” and as Tammy told cameras, “I ain’t mad.”

Caleb proposes to Tammy in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Episode 8

Tammy’s relationship with Caleb unfolds quickly in “Forbidden Fruit.” The couple goes on a date and tells the cameras about their first kiss. Then, at the end of the episode, Caleb proposes in the rehab’s parking lot after dating Tammy for three weeks.

“It’s just been a short time, but I know without a doubt you are the most beautiful, amazing, wonderful person I’ve ever known,” he says. “Will you marry me?” Tammy was left speechless but shook her head in agreement.

Watch new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.