‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Cast: Amanda Halterman Is on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Cameo

TLC star’s Amy and Tammy Slaton’s sister Amanda Halterman is now on TikTok! Here’s what she has posted on the social media platform so far. Plus, find out where else 1000-Lb. Sisters fans can find the Slaton Sister on social media.

Amanda from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ made her first TikTok

On Feb. 21, Tammy Slaton posted a TikTok showing off her new nails. “[Amanda] thank you for doing my nails,” she captioned the post, tagging her sister.

Amanda also posted to the video-sharing app on Feb. 21. “This is a strawberry popping boba,” she says in the post. Tammy and another relative are also in the car.

In the comments, fans cared more about Tammy sitting in the front seat than what Amanda had to say about the bubble tea. Before weight loss surgery, Tammy was confined to the back seat. “Tammy in the passenger seat!,” commented one fan. “That is amazing!!”

“Tammy you look AMAZING!” reads another comment. “So proud of you! I’m so glad your able to go out and explore more and have a healthy life! Love you and your family.”

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ cast member Amanda is also on Instagram

Amanda just joined TikTok, but her Instagram account has been active for a while. “I am extremely humbled by the experience my siblings and I have from being on 1000-Lb. Sisters,” Amanda’s bio reads.

In Amanda’s most recent post, she shared a photo of the Murder in the Heartland book Amy mentioned in an episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. “This is the book that @amyslaton_halterman referred to in the last episode of 1000-Lb Sisters,” Amanda said. “She mentioned our Grandfather Charles T. Ellis and how he was murdered by his eldest son.”

Before that, Amanda’s posts were few and far between. “Crazy hair don’t care life is good!” she captioned a selfie on July 17, 2017.

“Learning to love your self is not always easy,” Amanda captioned another post from Dec. 31, 2016. “Sometimes I don’t see my own worth but I am learning to not let people use and abuse my love and friendship.”

Amanda Halterman has a Facebook profile too

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is also fairly active on Facebook. At the beginning of the new year on Jan. 26, 2023, Amanda updated her profile photo. The picture features her holding Amy’s two sons Gage and Glenn Halterman. Not all of Amanda’s posts are public, but fans can see a few pictures and the posts Amanda makes on her birthday requesting money for her favorite charity.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star has a Twitter, but it’s not active

Amanda also has an account on Twitter. However, she hasn’t posted there since 2013.

Amanda Halterman’s Cameo

Like her sisters, Amanda also has an account on Cameo. For $40, fans can get a personalized video from the TLC star for birthdays, anniversaries, and more.

Keep up with Amanda and her family in new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4.