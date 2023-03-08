Meet the Cast of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy and Tammy Plus Their Husbands and Siblings Chris, Misty, and Amanda

Since 1000-Lb. Sisters began, the cast of the TLC series has grown significantly. Meet the rest of the Slaton Sisters’ siblings who appear in the show, including Chris Combs, Misty Slaton, and Amanda Halterman. Plus, get to know more about Amy and Tammy Slaton‘s husbands.

Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton | TLC

Amy and Tammy Slaton are the stars of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’

1000-Lb. Sisters first premiered in January 2020. At first, the show followed Amy and Tammy, two siblings whose weight totaled 1000 pounds. The show documented the sisters’ attempt to achieve their weight loss goals to have bariatric surgery safely.

Since the show started, Amy and Tammy have both had successful weight loss surgeries. Tammy has reportedly lost over 300 pounds and Amy has over 100 pounds. Now, the show has become more about their continued weight loss and family.

Amy Slaton-Halterman’s husband Michael is also part of the show

Michael has been part of the TLC series from the beginning. He and Amy grew up in Dixon, Kentucky, and met at Union High School. They tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2019 and share two children: Gage and Glenn.

Recently, a source close to the Slaton family reported Amy and Michael’s marriage is on the rocks. The TLC star has yet to comment on the claims about her and Michael heading for divorce.

Chris Combs is the Slaton Sisters’ older half brother

Tammy and Amy’s half-brother Chris first appeared in season 2 of the TLC series. Today, Chris has become more of a main character and a fan-favorite among 1000-Lb. Sisters viewers. His weight loss journey has also been documented on the show. This includes his bariatric surgery and the support he has shown Tammy leading up to her procedure.

Chris is known for his raspy voice and serving as the Slaton Family’s patriarch. He is married to Brittany Combs, who is the stepmother of Chris’s adult children, Brandon and Emily.

Misty is another Slaton sister and ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ cast member

Like Chris, Misty previously popped up in season 2 of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Amy described Misty as “the b**** of the family” because of how she reacted when she met Tammy’s then-boyfriend Jerry Sykes. In season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Misty has become a more recurring character.

Amanda Halterman is another fan-favorite Slaton sibling

Fans first met Amanda Halterman in season 3 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, but she has quickly become another fan favorite. Amanda is older than Tammy and Amy, but younger than Misty, the eldest of the Slaton siblings. As she has explained in previous episodes, Amanda used to be married to Amy’s husband, Michael’s brother, Jason Halterman. The two have since divorced.

Tammy Slaton’s husband Caleb Willingham

Tammy got married to Caleb Willingham in November 2022 at the Ohio rehab facility she was in leading up to her weight loss surgery. The couple tied the knot on Nov. 19, 2022.

Thirty of the couple’s friends and family attended the small ceremony at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gidsonburg, Ohio. Today, Caleb reportedly lives with Tammy in Kentucky. Caleb could appear in season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which is being split into two halves.

Keep up with the entire Slaton family in new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.