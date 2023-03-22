‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Recap Season 4 Episode 10: ‘Apple of My Eye’

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters concluded on March 21 with the finale episode “Apple of My Eye.” Tammy Slaton marries Caleb Willingham in the episode with her whole family there to celebrate. Find out why some tears were shed leading up to the wedding ceremony and details about Amy Slaton’s wedding toast in the season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Amy and Tammy Slaton | TLC

Amy Slaton’s postpartum depression comes up in the ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 finale

Season 4 of the TLC series was filmed while Amy was pregnant with her second son, Glenn. 1000-Lb. Sisters cameras captured Glenn’s birth and his first weeks of life afterward, including Glenn’s Aunt Tammy’s wedding in November 2022.

In an earlier episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, Amy’s postpartum depression comes up in a conversation with her other sister, Amanda, who reminds Amy of how good of a mother she is. The day of Tammy’s wedding, Amy’s postpartum depression comes up once again.

While helping Tammy get dressed in season 4, episode 10, Amy accidentally knocks Tammy’s tiara loose. Visibly upset, Tammy talks Amy down and assures her everything is fine. “I’m supposed to be the one crying, not you,” Tammy quips in the episode. “It’s the postpartum hormones,” Amy clarifies. After realizing Tammy isn’t upset and can easily fix her hair, the Willingham wedding goes as planned.

Tammy and Caleb get married in the season 4 finale of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’

After only knowing each other briefly and consulting with Tammy’s siblings, Caleb has all of the approvals he needs to tie the knot. But their wedding doesn’t go off without a hitch.

As Caleb is getting ready, he realizes his suit pants and dress shirt don’t fit properly. Fortunately, Caleb has plenty of friends at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation center willing to let him borrow properly-fitting clothes. Dressed in black pants and a black polo shirt, Caleb is ready to marry Tammy, escorted down the aisle by her big brother Chris Combs.

“God had opened the clouds and let the sunlight in,” Tammy said of the ceremony. “It was beautiful.”

Amy’s wedding toast celebrates Tammy’s weight loss journey

While sipping on alcohol-free wine, Amy delivers a wedding toast for Tammy and Caleb. But the toast quickly becomes about how they’re no longer the “Slaton Sisters.”

“We’ve always been Amy and Tammy … the Slaton Sisters and now it’s like Amy Halterman and Tammy — what was your last name again, I’m sorry,” she asks Caleb. Amy won’t be a Halterman for much longer, as she filed for divorce from Michael Halterman on March 13, 2023.

“We started this journey four years ago,” Amy’s speech continues. “I wanted my babies. You wanted happiness, health, marriage … all these beautiful people in this place are here for us. I know it’s your big day, but it’s kinda both of our days. I’m so proud of you.”

Amy is feeling bittersweet as she makes a toast to the bride and groom. Don't miss Tammy's wedding on the season finale of #1000lbSisters, March 21 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/49OggDjAgr — TLC Network (@TLC) March 21, 2023

When Tammy entered rehab, she weighed more than 700 pounds. When she married Caleb in November 2022, Tammy had undergone a successful weight loss surgery after reaching her goal weight.

Is Tammy still married to Caleb in 2023?

At publication, Tammy and Caleb are reportedly still a married couple. However, according to a source close to the family, Tammy is “frustrated” with her husband of less than a year.

“Tammy is sad her husband is not with her,” the source explained to The Sun. “She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency. She feels as if she’s single again.”

That does it for season 4! Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on Tammy and Amy’s relationships and the future of 1000-Lb. Sisters on TLC.