‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Amanda Posts Video From the Day Amy Slaton Filed for Divorce From Michael Halterman

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is getting divorced. While we have very little information about her pending separation from Michael Halterman, we do have glimpses of what Amy’s life has been like recently thanks to her sister Amanda Halterman’s social media posts. See what Amanda shared on TikTok the day Amy and Michael filed for divorce in Kentucky.

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman’s divorce confirmed

Michael and Amy met in high school, eloped in June 2017, and married formally on Mar. 15, 2019. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Amy and Michael filed for divorce in Kentucky on March 13, 2023. They share two boys together, Gage, who was born in November 2020, and Glenn, who was born in July 2022.

Sources close to the Slaton Family previously reported Amy and Michael were no longer living together. Throughout the latter half of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, tensions started to mount between Amy and Michael, who she claimed did very little to help with their two boys in recent episodes.

Amanda Halterman’s TikTok shows a family gathering the day Amy filed for divorce

According to her recent TikTok posts, Amanda has been spending a lot of time with Glenn, Gage, and Amy. On March 18, Amanda posted a 46-second video of herself holding Glenn. “Our lil ham!” she captioned the post. “Handsome even with his breakfast on his face. Baby Glenn you make my heart smile.”

On March 13, the day Amy and Michael reportedly filed, Amanda and many of her other siblings including Chris Combs, his wife, Brittany, Misty Slaton, and Tammy Slaton were gathered around Amy in support. Amanda simply captioned the video: “#Family.” Amy and her two kids are reportedly living with Tammy and have been for some time.

Amy Slaton’s Instagram doesn’t hint at her divorce at all

Amy isn’t a frequent poster on Instagram. At publication, her most recent post was from March 6, just days before she filed for divorce. “A beautiful day to smile,” she captioned a photo of herself. Since then, the TLC star hasn’t shared much on social media.

Moreover, Amy shares very little about Michael on her Instagram page. Her most recent post featuring the father of her children was on Oct. 29, 2022. “Omg got to meet Douglas Tait or Mike [Meyers] from Halloween Kills,” the horror movie fan captioned a photo of her, Michael, Gage, and the actor. “Gage loved the haunt forest. He had a blast playing with the cast.” Since the TLC star has likely been asked to keep her personal life under wraps amid the divorce, it’s unlikely she’ll post much publicly about Michael or their relationship.

What is Amy Slaton’s net worth in 2023?

Because of the divorce, many fans are curious about how much money the 1000-Lb. Sisters star has. Amy’s estimated net worth amounts to roughly $250,000 in 2023. Meanwhile, her sister Tammy has a net worth of around $100,000. The duo makes an estimated $1,000 to $1,500 per episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Tune in to the season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters to see if Amy and Michael’s divorce is touched upon. Episode 10 airs March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.