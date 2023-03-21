‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Why Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman Are Divorcing

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 mainly focuses on Tammy Slaton’s journey to weight-loss surgery. But Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman have drama of their own, as they’re reportedly getting a divorce. Michael filed for divorce from Amy in March 2023, leading fans to wonder what happened between them. So, why are Michael and Amy divorcing? Here’s what we know.

Michael Halterman filed for divorce from Amy Slaton in March 2023

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are officially divorcing. According to People, Michael filed for divorce from the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 star on March 13, 2023. The couple began dating in high school and eloped in 2017. They had a wedding in 2019.

Eagle-eyed fans have seen the writing on the wall for months. Rumors suggested Amy and Michael were having problems in their relationship, and additional rumors noted the couple was no longer living together. On March 6, 2023, Amy posted a photo of herself to Instagram that fans commented on with questions.

“Looking good,” a fan commented two weeks before the divorce news. “Are you and Mike still together?”

“So sorry you’re going through a separation!” another fan wrote just days before the news hit the media. “It was very clear in the last few episodes that you are the one taking care of the kids while he just sits around!!!”

Why are Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman divorcing? It likely has to do with their kids

So, what led to Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman divorcing? 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 has mainly focused on Tammy Slaton’s weight loss, and the show hasn’t exposed many issues between Amy and Michael. Insiders told The Sun that the couple’s two children might be why they’re getting a divorce.

An insider shared with the publication that Amy and Michael argued over putting their two sons on reality TV. “[Michael] doesn’t want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees,” they said. They also noted that Amy’s family thinks Michael is “lazy” with their children. “No one in the family likes Michael,” the insider added. “They think he’s lazy with the kids and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys.”

It’s unclear if Amy or Michael will go for full custody of their kids or how they’ll divide their other assets.

How old are Amy Slaton’s kids in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4?

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman have two children, as seen in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. Gage Deon Halterman was born on Nov. 10, 2020, making him 2 in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. The current season of the series also shows Amy giving birth to her second son, Glenn Allen Halterman. She had her second child on July 5, 2023.

Another insider told The Sun that Amy was “struggling emotionally” to care for her two sons amidst the divorce chaos. While Tammy Slaton is reportedly helping Amy through this difficult time, Amy’s still “feeling overwhelmed” with everything happening.

It remains unclear how TLC will address the divorce in potential future seasons of the show.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.