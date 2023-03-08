‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Had a Slight Complication During Weight-Loss Surgery

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 continues to show Tammy Slaton’s weight loss. Tammy lost enough weight to qualify for surgery, and in episode 8, she finally goes through with the procedure. Here’s what her doctor said about a slight complication they faced during the surgery.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 shows Tammy Slaton getting weight-loss surgery

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Tammy Slaton finally qualifies for weight-loss surgery in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. In episode 8, she goes through the procedure and is incredibly proud of her accomplishments.

“Eight months ago, my family got called, told them to come rush back to Ohio,” Tammy told the cameras before her surgery. “I literally about died eight months ago. And now today I’m approved for weight-loss surgery. It’s a … miracle. I’m a walking miracle.”

Tammy’s surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, explained to Tammy what happens after surgery. She’d have to stay in the hospital for a few days post-op and then stay in a hotel in town for a week so the doctor could check in on her. “After that, send you back to rehab for about a month,” he noted. “If you’re doing well, you’re home free.”

Tammy said she was excited to head back home after surgery but also wants to spend time in rehab to ensure she heals appropriately. She also mentioned she feared “dumping syndrome,” which is rapid gastric emptying.

Her surgeon explained the slight complication he faced during her surgery

Tammy Slaton’s weight-loss surgery, as seen in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4, goes exceptionally smoothly. Tammy and Amy Slaton’s brother, Chris Combs, and other family members waited at the hospital during the surgery. Dr. Eric Smith alerted them that Tammy’s weight-loss surgery went exceedingly well.

“Dr. Smith comes in and tells us everything went fine,” Chris said. “You just feel a sense of relief. It’s kind of like having to hold a pee for about 45 minutes and you’re about to piss your pants and you finally get to the bathroom.”

Smith explained that while the surgery went well, it did take slightly longer than expected. “The only reason it took a little bit longer was because she had kind of a change in her anatomy where her small bowel and colon were kind of stuck in her pelvis, and her small bowel kind of came out from behind her colon,” he said. “We really kind of had to work probably for 20, 25 minutes and just make sure our measurements were good based on how her anatomy was.”

“Honestly, I’m not surprised there was a small complication with Tammy’s anatomy because there’s not a damn thing about Tammy that’s not complicated,” Chris Combs said.

How much does Tammy Slaton weigh now?

1000-Lb. Sisters fans keeping up with season 4 are noticing significant changes in Tammy Slaton’s weight. Tammy hasn’t said just how much weight she’s lost since surgery. But The Sun reports Tammy’s lost about 300 pounds since entering rehab at 717 pounds. This means she’s around 400 pounds.

It’s unclear how much weight Tammy hopes to lose. The rest of the season will likely elaborate on what her life looks like moving forward after surgery.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

