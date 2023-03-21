Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Canceled Following Amy Slaton’s Divorce?

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 continues to show Amy Slaton and her husband, Michael Halterman. Amy and Michael have two kids together, and they seem like the perfect match on the show. Unfortunately, there’s trouble in paradise. Michael reportedly filed for divorce from Amy. Does this mean 1000-Lb. Sisters could be canceled?

Amy Slaton’s husband, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce in March 2023

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman had a wedding ceremony in 2019, and they now have two sons, as seen in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. While fans liked watching their relationship progress through the last few seasons, there’s reportedly trouble in paradise. Us Weekly reports Michael filed for divorce from Amy on March 13, 2023.

Fans keeping up with the off-screen rumors aren’t surprised by the news. An insider told The Sun in February 2023 that Amy moved out of the Kentucky home she shared with Michael before he filed.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year,” the source shared.

Michael reportedly works as a mill operator at Shamrock Technologies. He and Amy met in high school and sustained a long-term relationship before tying the knot and having two kids. During the 1000-Lb. Sisters series premiere, Amy said Michael meant the “world” to her and was “really supportive” of the help she provided to her sister, Tammy Slaton.

Will ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ be canceled following the divorce?

So, will 1000-Lb. Sisters face cancelation after Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman’s divorce? It’s unclear what will happen to the series, but it’s unlikely that TLC will cancel the show due to their separation. Instead, the next season of the show will likely focus on the divorce and Amy’s life afterward. Other TLC shows, like Little People, Big World, maintained viewership when divorce was a major storyline.

While TLC likely wants to continue filming 1000-Lb. Sisters, it’s unclear what Amy and Tammy Slaton want to do. The Sun notes Amy, Tammy Slaton, Chris Combs, and Amanda Halterman might be looking for other TV opportunities to bring in more income. The series stars have allegedly been arguing with producers regarding their salaries. An insider claims the Slaton sisters have been in contact with another production company for a potential spinoff series that might earn them more money annually.

How much do Amy and Tammy Slaton get paid?

So, how much does TLC pay Amy and Tammy Slaton to appear on 1000-Lb. Sisters in 2023?

Tammy reportedly makes between $2,000 and $3,000 per episode, while Amy makes more. Amy reportedly makes more money because her two children have contracts with TLC as well. As for the other series stars, Amanda Halterman reportedly makes just $700 per episode, and Chris Combs likely makes about this much. It’s unclear how much Amy’s husband, Michael Halterman, makes, but it’s likely not more than Amanda.

Additionally, Tammy reportedly spent all her show earnings on her lengthy rehab stay. It’s unclear if TLC helped Tammy pay for the weight-loss surgery seen in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

