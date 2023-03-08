‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Wants Kids After Weight-Loss Surgery

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 continues to show Tammy Slaton’s weight loss. Tammy gets weight-loss surgery in episode 8, and after the surgery, she mentions the possibility of having children one day. Here’s what she says.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Episode 8 shows Tammy Slaton getting weight-loss surgery

Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

The big day has finally come for Tammy Slaton in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 8. The beginning of the season showed Tammy entering rehab at her highest weight ever — 717 pounds. After several months in the Ohio rehab facility, Tammy reduced her weight to below 550 pounds and qualified for weight-loss surgery. Dr. Eric Smith gave her the OK to get the surgery, and she goes under the knife in episode 8.

“Eight months ago, my family got called, told them to come rush back to Ohio,” Tammy said after getting the approval for surgery. “I literally about died eight months ago. And now today I’m approved for weight-loss surgery. It’s a … miracle. I’m a walking miracle.”

Her entire family, including Chris Combs and Amy Slaton, anxiously awaited updates when Tammy underwent surgery. While hopeful for a surgery success story, they still worried for Tammy’s health. Ultimately, they could breathe a sigh of relief when it was all over. Dr. Smith told the family that Tammy’s surgery was a success, though she still had a long way to go during her recovery.

Tammy Slaton said she’s considering kids after surgery

Weight-loss surgery changed a lot for Tammy Slaton. The 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 star said having the surgery made her see her future in a different light.

“I’ve missed so much and I’m excited to have a new chance on life,” Tammy told the cameras. She then mentioned she might be interested in marriage and potentially having children.

“Who knows, I could have a kid,” Tammy told her family after surgery. After her family members questioned her, she repeated herself. “I said, who knows, one day I might have a kid.”

Amy Slaton’s decision to expand her family might have affected Tammy. “I’ve been saying, I don’t want kids, I don’t want kids,” Tammy said. “I don’t know, just something changed. I’ve been seeing Amy with Gage and Glenn. So, I’ve been thinking about it. Nothing’s written in stone. I don’t even know if I can have kids. But, who knows. Maybe there will be a little Tammy running around one day. I don’t know if the world is ready for that.”

How many kids does Amy Slaton have?

Amy Slaton has two children — Gage and Glenn Halterman. Gage turns 3 in 2023, and Glenn will turn 1.

Unlike Tammy Slaton, Amy’s always aspired to become a mother. “My heart is full,” Amy said, according to People. “Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I’ve always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now.”

It’s unclear whether Tammy will actually pursue starting her own family, but the 1000-Lb. Sisters star did get married in 2023. She and Caleb Willingham tied the knot at the Ohio rehab facility where they first met.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

