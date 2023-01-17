Is Steffy Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is a legacy character on The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans have watched Steffy grow into a successful CEO, wife, and mother. But could Steffy’s time on the show be ending soon?

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Is Steffy Forrester leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Steffy has been a vital part of The Bold and the Beautiful since her return in 2008. An adult, Steffy slowly worked a path toward becoming the new leading lady of the show. In the past 15 years, Steffy has gone through a lot.

She’s become CEO of Forrester Creations and became a mom to two children. Steffy’s love life is the main focus of her storylines. Of course, no one can forget her never-ending love triangle with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). But Steffy finally moved on from her waffling ex to her new husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, the electricity between Steffy and Finn is palpable. pic.twitter.com/SplCs2H8hv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 10, 2022

While Steffy and Finn are front and center in a major storyline, speculation is spreading that Steffy is leaving. The show is unpredictable regarding casting, and several high-profile exits have occurred. But fans can rest assured that Steffy isn’t going anywhere.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood left ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2013

It’s hard to imagine anyone but Wood as Steffy. The actor has portrayed Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) daughter since 2008. Wood’s performances have been praised by fans and earned her two Daytime Emmys for Lead Actress.

But in 2013, the actor decided it was time to leave The Bold and the Beautiful. According to Soap Opera Network, Wood’s departure was because she wanted to pursue other projects, and she and the show weren’t on the same page. Wood was bumped to recurring status and made sporadic appearances throughout 2013 and 2014.

But in 2015, Wood signed a new contract to return to the show full-time. Since then, the only time Wood’s left is for maternity leave in 2019, 2021, and 2022, when her sons were born.

Steffy Forrester is in a major storyline

The Bold and the Beautiful has Steffy in a massive storyline. Her mother-in-law Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), is back to stir up trouble. But Sheila isn’t alone in her revenge plot; she’s enlisted the help of her new beau Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Sheila's never been more dangerous! ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/umk85oWyK6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 15, 2023

Thanks to Bill’s blackmail of threatening to send Taylor to prison, Steffy agreed not to press charges against Sheila. With Sheila now free, Steffy and Finn worry for their family’s safety. Steffy and Finn face an uphill battle in taking down Sheila and Bill.

There will be many challenges along the way, but Steffy’s a fighter like her grandmother and namesake, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). Sheila may have won this round, but Steffy’s not giving up until she’s removed Sheila from their lives.