Steven Spielberg had high praise for Jim Carrey after seeing the actor reach his full potential as an artist.

Steven Spielberg’s 1975 horror feature Jaws is largely seen as one of the filmmaker’s greatest achievements. Roy Scheider, who played Chief Brody in the film, had a critical role in the movie’s success and longevity. But if Spielberg revisited his iconic feature today, he would’ve tapped Jim Carrey for the role.

Why Steven Spielberg would’ve cast Jim Carrey in ‘Jaws’

Steven Spielberg | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The closest Carrey came to a true collaboration with Spielberg was with the comedy feature Meet the Parents. According to Irish Examiner, the Ben Stiller movie was originally supposed to star Carrey and be directed by Spielberg. But the two would soon drop out of the project due to scheduling issues.

Still, Spielberg apparently kept a close eye on Carrey’s career. Carrey was not only a gifted comic, but he cemented himself as an impressive dramatic actor as well. Films like The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind helped showcase his versatility.

Kick-Ass 2 was another movie that displayed Carrey’s range as both a dramatic and comedic performer. Mark Millar, the writer behind the comic that inspired the Kick-Ass movies, was convinced Carrey could pull off a superhero thanks to Spielberg.

“I remember reading an interview with Spielberg, a great one back in Empire for a Jaws anniversary, where he was saying that Jim would be his choice for Chief Brody were he shooting Jaws now,” Millar once recalled according to Coming Soon. “He said he could see the brilliant dramatic range Jim had as well as the comedy people knew him for at that time. For all these reasons, combined with the conversation we had with him on the phone, I’m so genuinely excited about this. I can’t wait to see what he does once the cameras are on.”

Jim Carrey wanted to work with Steven Spielberg on ‘Jurassic Park’

Carrey and Spielberg collaborating also became a possibility in the massive blockbuster Jurassic Park. Syfy Wire did an interview with Jurassic Park casting director Janet Hirshenson, and Hirshenson opened up about the screening process for the film.

“I auditioned a lot of people. Sort of a wide range and a lot of actors that normally wouldn’t come in for just the casting director,” Hirshenson said. “Usually, they go right to the director. But being what it was, people came in and just went on tape. We auditioned Jim Carrey for Malcolm and then Goldblum came in and, of course, blew me away. He’s Goldblum, nobody’s like him. I think Steven pretty quickly also [knew] that was the one.”

Hirshenson confided that Carrey delivered an impressive audition as well. But it was much different than Goldblum’s take on the character.

“The Jim Carrey approach. So yeah, it would have been a little more comedic. Jeff was comedic in his dry, Jeff Goldblum-y sort of way, anyway, but yeah, it becomes a different way to go. But by that time, I think we were pretty much geared into Jeff Goldblum,” Hirshenson said.

Steven Spielberg cast ‘Jaws’ lead Roy Scheider in the middle of a party

Although Spielberg had no trouble figuring out who he’d cast as the lead for Jaws now, back then was a different story. Roy Scheider wasn’t Spielberg’s original choice for Chief Brody. The filmmaker went to see several actors for the role.

“They didn’t turn me down, I just decided they were not right for the part. I tested dozens of possible Brodys. I don’t want to mention any names because many of them are still with us,” Spielberg once said on Ain’t It Cool News (via Entertainment Weekly).

Things would change after Spielberg ran into Scheider at a party.

“Roy actually said to me, ‘You have such a glum look on your face. What’s the matter?’ I said, ‘Aw, I’m having trouble casting my picture,’” Spielberg recalled. “He actually said, ‘Who have you gone out to?’ I named a few names and he looked at me and said, ‘What about me?’ He actually said, What about ME?!? … I looked at him and said, ‘You’re right! What about you? Will you make my movie?’ Without even asking for a script he said, ‘Of course! If you want me, I’ll do it.’”