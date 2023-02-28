‘Summer House’ Star Mya Allen Has Changed Her Mind on Austen Kroll

Mya Allen wasn’t even one of the two women in the love triangle with Austen Kroll last season, yet she still wanted him out of Summer House.

Kroll is a cast member on the Bravo series Southern Charm but somehow made his way onto Winter House for season one and then out to the Hamptons for the following season of Summer House. His visit caused way too much drama and had house members Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller at each other’s throats.

Allen was having none of it.

What happened between Austen Kroll, Lindsay Hubbard, and Ciara Miller?

Lindsay Hubbard said that she and Kroll had been friends for years before they began filming Winter House. She was looking forward to seeing him and said, “Austen and I do have a history when we’re both single that you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Unfortunately for Hubbard, her friend was more interested in housemate Ciara Miller, and sparks flew between the two during the season.

Kroll then hurt Hubbard’s feelings during an episode of Watch What Happens Live when he chose Miller in a series of romantic questions. Lindsay decided to take a break from the guy.

Fast forward to the following summer when things shifted. Kroll came to the Hamptons for Hubbard’s birthday party, and this time his attention was on the birthday girl. The two kissed, which caused a huge feud between Miller and Hubbard and also spilled over to each of their besties in the house, Paige DeSorbo and Danielle Olivera.

The drama came to a peak with a screaming match and Miller throwing a wine glass at Olivera.

How did the ‘Summer House’ love triangle affect Mya Allen?

The Austen-Lindsay-Ciara situation happened during Allen’s first summer in the house.

The newbie gave her thoughts about Kroll to Entertainment Tonight in March 2022,

“I’ve just never seen someone that chaotic in my life. I was like, ‘We’re giving this one person this much space to basically tear down everything we’ve built up this summer?’ And then to meet him, I was like, ‘This is the guy? This is who we’re fighting about?’”

She continued, “I don’t even get it. Like what? What? What? So, yeah, I’m cool if Austen never comes back to Summer House. And I think that the drama should be kept down South.” Things change quickly in the Hamptons.

Recently, Allen appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A viewer asked if she stands by her previous statement about the Southern Charm star. “I’ve adapted a little bit because we’ve had a conversation. But I don’t think he needs to do what he did last year ever again,” she said.

It sounds like she’s had a small change of heart.

This season on ‘Summer House’

The new season of Summer House has begun, and so far, no sign of Kroll.

Allen is still with Oliver Gray on Summer House, who Olivera introduced her to last season, but she revealed to Andy Cohen that the two have since ended their relationship.

Lindsay Hubbard has found her soulmate with fellow Summer House resident, and friend Carl Radke and the two got engaged this season. Unfortunately, rumor has it that something occurs that tears apart her relationship with best friend Danielle Olivera.

Chris Leoni, Samantha Feher, and Gabby Prescod are all new to the house. And Kyle Cook’s mullet has gotten longer.