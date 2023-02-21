‘Summer House’ Star Mya Allen Breaks Up With Longtime Boyfriend Oliver Gray

Fans saw Summer House star Mya Allen and her boyfriend in the Feb. 20 episode, but it looks like those were in happier times. Mya confirmed she split from her longtime boyfriend, Oliver Gray, during Watch What Happens Live. Plus, not only did the couple part ways, but Mya confirmed it was a “bad” breakup, and she blocked Oliver on social media. Here’s everything we know.

‘Summer House’ star Mya splits with boyfriend Oliver. | Photo by: Bravo Media

Mya met Oliver during ‘Summer House’ Season 6

Fans saw Mya’s romance with Oliver unfold in front of the cameras during Summer House Season 6. Mya was previously engaged to Top Chef alum Kwame Unwuachi, and the two dated for six years. In a season 6 episode, Mya explained that she felt like she “lived in [Kwame’s] shadow” during their relationship.

Before she and Kwame broke up, she moved to New York with him, and when the relationship failed, she decided to stay. Two years later, Mya met Oliver and developed a connection. While Mya made it clear she wanted to take things slow with Oliver, she claimed they were still going strong during the Summer House Season 7 premiere.

Mya confirmed her and Oliver’s split during ‘Watch What Happens Live’

In the Feb. 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Mya appeared as a guest with Summer House co-star Kyle Cooke. Host Andy Cohen took the guests through his usual round of questions, and when asked about her relationship with Oliver, Mya confirmed the two broke up in September of 2022.

Cohen commented that their decision to part was a “shame,” Mya replied, “Sure is.”

Giving a few more details about the reason behind their breakup, Mya said, “He wasn’t who I thought he was.”

The former restaurant consultant also added that the relationship ended on a sour note. As of now, Mya has Oliver “blocked,” which implies she has no contact with him via social media either.

‘Summer House’ stars Lindsay and Carl butt heads with Mya this season

One of the more dramatic moments of Summer House Season 7 so far revolves around Mya, Lindsay, and Carl. After filming an episode of Family Feud, Mya texted Carl asking him to smoke weed with her. However, this irritated Lindsay because she felt she should’ve asked Lindsay how she felt about that. Mya also said that Lindsay claimed Mya had romantic feelings for Carl, but Lindsay denied saying that in the second episode of the season.

Carl addressed the texting incident with Us Weekly, saying, “I thought it was weird, for sure. I mean, I didn’t actually respond. I was in a separate car leaving Family Feud with Andrea [Denver] and Alex [Wach] and I was driving back, and I got the text and I was like, ‘This is a little weird.’ Like, she’s in the car with Lindsay right now. … We would text here and there, but we didn’t, like, hang out outside of the house unless it was with other people.”

Tune in to Summer House Monday nights on Bravo, and check back with Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your reality TV updates!