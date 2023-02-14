‘Summer House’ Season 7: Kyle and Carl’s Bromance Fizzles as Carl Leaves Loverboy

Summer House returned to Bravo on Feb. 13, and the first 3 minutes of the premiere alone gives fans a taste of all the drama to come. Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are at odds, while the once-inseparable Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke see their bromance fizzle.

‘Summer House’ stars Kyle and Carl | Cr: Sasha Israel/Bravo

The ‘Summer House’ season premiere shows Kyle’s frustration with Carl’s new behavior

When Carl and Lindsay arrive at the house, Kyle explains the setup and throws in that only three guys are there for the weekend. Carl and Lindsay seem disappointed, and Carl remarks, “I just wanted some cool guys to hang out with this summer.”

Kyle caught the dig, too. However, Carl tried to brush it off as the fact that the two of them have spent so much time together lately due to their positions at Loverboy.

Carl tells Summer House producers, “I love Kyle to death, but we work together. We spend a lot of time with each other, but to be honest, lately, it’s been a little rocky. I’m still trying to figure out if Loverboy is for me. It would be nice just to mix it up a little bit.”

Later in the episode, Kyle organizes a pool party for the group, but Carl’s lack of excitement is noticeable. It’s not long before he and Lindsay both head off to bed, but before they go, they try to recruit more of their roommates to join them in an 8:00 a.m. boot camp class.

“If this is the new normal, I am going to jump out of a window,” Kyle tells the cameras.

Carl no longer works at Loverboy with Kyle

In the Summer House Season 7 premiere, Kyle admits to roommate Mya Allen that his and Carl’s relationship at Loverboy has been “weird.” He also adds that “since April, Carl’s been checked out,” and he hints that Carl’s behavior might be due to Lindsay’s influence in his life.

Recently, Carl announced he no longer works at Loverboy. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Carl said, “I’m still an investor; I’m very proud of that. I’m beyond proud of what I’ve done for that company, but for me day to day– I’m doing other things now which is great. I’m fully supportive of the company, I still get texts and emails about Loverboy, I pass them to the right person, but I think it was best I moved on.”

‘Summer House’ Season 7 previews hint that things with Carl and Kyle get worse before they get better

This season of Summer House teases more than enough drama, and a good portion of it revolves around Kyle and Carl’s devolving relationship. Kyle clearly blames Lindsay for Carl’s changes, while Lindsay thinks that Kyle once filled the spot of an older brother for Carl. Now that he and Lindsay are in a relationship, there might not be room for Kyle.

While the premiere only shows the tip of the iceberg of the feud brewing between Kyle and Carl, fans hear Kyle make some pretty damaging remarks in the trailer.

In one clip, Kyle shouts, “Carl could walk away from the company right now, and the company won’t feel a f****** thing!”

It looks like quite an interesting season ahead!

Catch new episodes of Summer House Season 7 on Monday nights on Bravo, and stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Summer House updates!