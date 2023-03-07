Andrea Denver knew there was some trouble at the Summer House, before heading back to the Hamptons last summer, but not the extent of it.

Denver received a rock star welcome. He cooked for everyone and partied with his friends. But tension reared its ugly head during the “Stir the Pot” game when Danielle Olivera said Amanda Batula was who she trusted the least. The episode ended with Batula in tears, her husband Kyle Cooke calling Lindsay Hubbard a “psycho,” and Denver’s jaw on the ground.

Denver was sitting next to Batula when she broke down and he was shocked to see how fractured the friendships were in the house. “I didn’t expect it to go down that bad,” he admitted to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Andrea Denver said he’s ‘sad’ to see his ‘Summer House’ friends fighting

Denver anticipated “some turmoil” but not on this level. “Especially because Carl [Radke] and Lindsay were there the first weekend, gone the second weekend. But then came back the weekend I got there,” he said.

Andrea Denver |Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“So, I heard there was some turmoil, but I didn’t expect it to be that bad as when I watched those scenes,” he said. “I mean, it made me sad because I really care about all of them. I’ve been getting really close to Carl and Lindsay this past year. I love them dearly. And really I’m a big supporter of their relationship. And I’m really excited for their future because I think they found each other at the perfect moment after being friends for so many years. So I’m really happy for them.”

“At the same time, I love Kyle, I love Amanda, and this kind of makes me sad to see them after being so close for so many years, fighting,” Denver added.

Why didn’t Andrea Denver return to ‘Summer House’ Season 7?

Denver chose not to return to Summer House as a full-time cast member and instead focused on his Italian luxury streetwear line, Son of Wind. Plus he launched Acosta Tequila, which quickly sold out when it hit the shelves.

While he’s been busy, he’s never too busy for his friends. “I care about my friends,” he said. “That’s not something that I enjoyed seeing. So it’s tough. Especially because last year, you know, Carl celebrated Kyle and Amanda’s wedding. So when I got there and heard there was some turmoil I was like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on here? So much has changed in such a short time.”

Andrea teases building tension later this season of ‘Summer House’

In addition to Denver, Luke Gulbranson, and Alex Wach did not return this season. Denver thinks if he would have returned as a full-time Summer House cast member, perhaps the vibe would have been a little different in the house.

Denver hopes that he would have played peacemaker in the house and mediated more productive discussions. “If I would have been there the whole summer, that would have been my role,” he said. “Because I’m really close to all of them. And so I would have understood more.”

Denver returns to Summer House again, later in the season and teased that the tension in the house only gets worse.

“So, by the end of the summer, there was so much going on that, I spent a lot of time with Carl and Lindsay. But at the same time, I couldn’t understand what was up,” he said. “And I can’t give you a spoiler because you have to see the season. But definitely when I got back there at the end of the summer was a different vibe than when I was there at first. And I wish I could have been like a couples therapist.”

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.