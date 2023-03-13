Suprise! Carrie Underwood Releases Her First Ever ‘Truck’ Song, ‘Out of That Truck’

Hot on the heels of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, Underwood released her surprise single “Out of That Truck” — the first ever truck-themed song released by the chart-topping country artist. Here’s what Underwood said about the original, which she co-produced and co-wrote.

‘Out of That Truck’ by Carrie Underwood — lyrics and meaning

Her “Silverado silhouette” is still shotgun riding in your head. The Demin & Rhinestones artist is back with a surprise release — Underwood’s single “Out of That Truck,” released on March 10, 2023.

As described by Underwood herself, “Out of That Truck” is about the getting over a failed romance. That becomes more difficult because of the physical reminders throughout the narrator’s life — like a truck.

“When you’re runnin’ around in that stick shift Chevy,” the chorus states. “I bet it drives you crazy / Thinking about us on every / Other back road, baby / You got someone new on your bench seat / Trying to forget me lately / But my memory’s stuck / So good luck / Trying to get me out of that truck.”

Carrie Underwood is using the word ‘rock’ ‘super loosely’ with ‘Out of That Truck’

With several years as a chart-topping country musician, Underwood said it was “inevitable” that she would write a song about a truck. As noted in an interview with Music Mayhem Magazine, this single departs from her “Before He Cheats” sonic concept to lean into a guitar-heavy, upbeat sound.

“I feel like musically we wanted ‘Out Of That Truck’ just to feel like — I’m going to use the word rock super loosely, but we wanted it to be like driving and kind of guitar-heavy,” Underwood said. “I mean, it’s not an aggressive song at all.”

“So we didn’t want to push it there but just wanted it to move and have some energy and have an affinity for guitars,” she explained. “It’s kind of just one of those wanting it to take you somewhere, and you can sing along with it. It’s just kind of a cool vibe.”

Although she’s been a country artist for several years, “Out of That Truck” is the singer’s first original about a truck — a trope prevalent in this specific music genre. In the same statement, Underwood added that she’s doing a country truck track “in a different kind of way.”

“Just wanting it to be moving and kind of a tempo song,” Underwood added.

Carrie Underwood co-produced the 2023 single

This surprise single comes just a few months after Underwood debuted her full-length album, Denim & Rhinestones, and its tracks “Ghost Story” and “Hate My Heart.” She co-wrote and co-produced many of the tracks from the 2022 collection, embarking on her Denim, & Rhinestones Tour shortly after.

There’s no word about whether “Out of That Truck” will usher in another era for Underwood. Until then, music by Underwood is available on most major streaming platforms.