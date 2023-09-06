The Sweet Reason Adam Sandler Sends Jennifer Aniston Flowers Every Mother’s Day

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have worked together on three films, but their friendship goes way deeper than just being co-workers. Sandler and Aniston’s long relationship has become legendary in Hollywood. The comedian ensures one of his favorite leading ladies is honored every Mother’s Day for the sweetest reason. Here are all the details. Adam …

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have worked together on three films, but their friendship goes way deeper than just being co-workers. Sandler and Aniston’s long relationship has become legendary in Hollywood. The comedian ensures one of his favorite leading ladies is honored every Mother’s Day for the sweetest reason. Here are all the details.

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie honor Jennifer Aniston every Mother’s Day

Every May, Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, make it a point to send Jennifer Aniston flowers for Mother’s Day. However, the former Friends star does not have her own children.

In an interview for The Wall Street Journal, Aniston discussed her relationship with Sandler and his family. This conversation revealed how the sweet tradition began.

Aniston and Sandler are close friends who met in their early 20s. She has been open about her fertility struggles. Therefore, in tribute to their friendship, Sandler and his wife send Aniston flowers every Mother’s Day.

While the actor may not have biological children, she is a godmother to former Friends co-star Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette. She is also a loving mother to several furbabies, Clyde and Chesterfield.

Jennifer Aniston candidly discussed her infertility struggles

In an interview with Allure, Jennifer Aniston admitted that she spent many years “trying to get pregnant” as the media speculated why she never had children despite high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she reveals.

“All the years and years and years of speculation. It was tough. Going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it, and throwing everything at it,” she continued.

“I would’ve given anything if someone had told me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

“I have zero regrets,” she says. “I feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe, maybe, maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

How many movies have Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler made together?

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are longtime friends and have worked together professionally on three feature films. They starred together in the 2011 romantic comedy film Just Go with It. They also appeared together in the two Murder Mystery films for Netflix.

Sandler revealed his true feelings for his longtime friend and collaborator to E! News at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 in March 2023. “I love her. She’s solid as a rock, she’s in great shape, she’s funny, and she’s cool.”

He continued, “She lets me do her hair. Ever since ‘the Rachel,’ I took over, I fluff it up just right.”

In turn, Aniston said of Sandler, “He takes care of me. When he loves you, he loves you deeply.”

She continued, “He cares for you deeply. So I always feel very taken care of.”

Adam Sandler can be seen in Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Jennifer Aniston stars in the third season of The Morning Show, which debuts in September on Apple TV+.