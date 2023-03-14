Sydney Sweeney Grew up ‘Running Around in a Bikini’ — and It Inspired Her New Swimwear

Sydney Sweeney’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis has officially arrived. The romantic yet sexy collection is the actor’s latest launch in a long line of partnerships. The booked and busy creative worked closely with the brand to create a collection that felt unique and authentic. Sweeney also made sure to model the pieces, showing off the intricate silhouettes that her swimwear has to offer. And if the Emmy-nominated actor looks particularly comfortable in a bikini, it’s for good reason. Turns out that Sweeney spent a lot of time in swimwear growing up.

Sydney Sweeney | Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Sydney Sweeney was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest

Recently, Sweeney purchased her first home in Los Angeles, California. Considering her chosen industry, it made sense that the actor chose to put down roots in the entertainment capital of the world. However, Sweeney was actually born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. The Players Table producer claims Spokane, Washington, as her hometown, and she grew up on the border of Washington and Idaho.

Sweeney grew up with a keen love of the great outdoors. She didn’t have Internet access in her home, so she spent a lot of time in nature. She also grew up very athletic, going on hikes, bikes, and more. But it seems that she has a particular affinity for water. She has shared that she loves swimming, waterskiing, wakeboarding, and surfing alike. In fact, her new line with Frankies Bikinis takes no small amount of inspiration from the way she grew up.

The actor was constantly in a bikini growing up

“I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini,” Sweeney shared with Elle about why a swimwear collaboration made sense for her. “If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf. So there was always a part of me that wanted to create something that truly felt like me, and with Francesca [Aiello] and her incredible company, we really created something special.”

Sweeney’s new bikini line was also inspired by Italian summer romance

But Spokane isn’t the only place that inspired Sweeney’s new swimwear. The bikini collection also takes inspiration from Italy. Sweeney has often listed Italy as one of her favorite places to visit. The paparazzi have even photographed the actor-producer vacationing in Italy with her rumored fiancé, Jonathan Davino. Most recently, Sweeney spent time in Rome to film her upcoming horror film, Immaculate. Inspired by the history and romance of the city, the imagery for the bikini collection takes its cues from the eternal city.

“We felt Rome really captured and invoked the feelings behind the collection,” Sweeney shared. “We wanted a space that complimented the details on the pieces, but also somewhere we had the freedom to move and play.” So far, Sweeney’s fans have reacted to her collection with Frankies Bikinis very positively. The first drop is now available for purchase, and the second drop is expected to be released in early April.