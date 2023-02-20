Sydney Sweeney Admits Blonde Hair Gave Her a Complex

Sydney Sweeney is getting back to her roots. While it’s been said that “blondes have more fun,” the actor is going back to being brunette and feeling great about her choice. For the past few years, Sweeney has been known to rock golden locks. However, in 2022, she briefly dyed her hair red for a role, surprising some of her fans. But a lot more people were surprised to learn that the red locks were actually a closer match to her natural hair color than blonde.

Sydney Sweeney | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO

Sydney Sweeney has become extremely well known since she dyed her hair blonde

While Sweeney has been a working actor for years, she really became a household name thanks to Euphoria and The White Lotus. Since Cassie Howard and Olivia Mossbacher are both blondes, many of Sweeney’s new fans believed that she was a natural blonde. However, Sweeney describes her real hair color as brown with a bit of red in it. Interestingly enough, The Players Table producer has continued to find immense success since she went blonde; so much so that it’s given her a bit of a complex.

The actor shared why being blonde has given her a bit of a complex

“I’m naturally a brunette — almost all of my life I was a brunette,” Sweeney shared with Yahoo Life. “I highlighted my hair for Everything Sucks!, but I really went blonde for Euphoria. There was this complex where no one really knew me as brunette Syd, and I didn’t really book as much as I did when I was blonde — but I’m back to brunette because the blonde was killing my hair, and I needed to grow it out a little bit. I kind of feel like I’m myself again.”

Considering Sweeney has a number of projects in the works, we doubt her transitioning back to her natural hair color will impede the work she’s able to get. Now that she’s an in-demand actor who is recognizable, her hair color likely isn’t a huge factor. However, it may be a little surprising for Euphoria fans to see a brunette Cassie pop up in season 3.

Sweeney is embracing being a brunette after going blonde damaged her hair

One thing’s for sure, going back to her natural color will only support Sweeney’s healthy hair journey. While speaking with Bustle, Sweeney admitted that going blonde drastically damaged her hair. “The first time I dyed my hair blonde, I cried my eyes out because my hair naturally was [long],” Sweeney recalled. “[When] I dyed my hair blonde, I didn’t even cut it but it went up to my shoulders. It’s so weird; my nails grow super fast, but my hair doesn’t. It’s been a battle of trying to get my hair to be healthy.”

For the time being, it seems like Sweeney no longer thinks her blonde hair is worth the fight. She has plans to grow the color out for good. Of course, plans could always change, especially if the right role comes along. But, for now, fans of the actor should get used to seeing her as a brunette.