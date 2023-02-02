Sydney Sweeney Is Saying Goodbye to Her Blonde Hair for Good

Sydney Sweeney has had quite a few hair transformations over the course of a year. In 2022 alone, the actor rocked three distinct hair colors. While portraying the doe-eyed Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 2, the actor boasted the blonde hair that fans have come to expect from her. However, she surprised fans when she decided to ditch her blonde locks in favor of a brassy red color. Now, Sweeney is back to blonde, but it turns out that’s only temporary. In fact, The Players Table producer has plans to get rid of her golden strands for good.

Sydney Sweeney | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO

Sydney Sweeney explains why she took a break from her blonde hair

But what was Sweeney’s original reason for embracing the life of a redhead? It turns out that the Washington native made the shift for work reasons. The actor felt that dyeing her hair would help her better embrace a character she was playing. She also wanted to take a break from having the blonde hair that she’s had for several years now.

“Well, I did it for a movie called, National Anthem,” Sweeney shared of her decision to go red while speaking with Glamour. “My character’s name is Penny Jo, and I wanted to change it up from being blonde. I’ve been a blonde for Cassie for a while, and I wanted something that felt more like my character. I cut my hair, gave myself bangs, and changed my color because I wanted to embody Penny Jo in a different kind of way.”

The actor has committed to not dyeing her natural hair anymore

Sweeney’s stint as a redhead was short-lived. Just a few weeks later, she was back to having blonde hair. But whether blondes have more fun or not, the Sharp Objects alum admits that her golden locks are merely temporary. Instead, she’ll be slowly growing the color out and embracing her natural brunette hair.

“I’m kind of starting this haircare journey,” Sweeney shared with Harper’s Bazaar UK. “I grew out my hair because the blonde was completely killing it,” she says – after being blonde, then redhead, then blonde again last year. “So I decided I’m not going to color it anymore and I’m just gonna let it grow out.”

Sweeney cried her eyes out when she first went blonde

It makes sense that Sweeney has decided to prioritize her hair health over having it be a specific color. This isn’t the first time that the actor has shared that having blonde hair has compromised her locks in a big way. In fact, the first time Sweeney embraced a lighter hair color, she saw significant damage that left her in tears.

“The first time I dyed my hair blonde, I cried my eyes out because my hair naturally was [long],” Sweeney explained to Bustle. “[When] I dyed my hair blonde, I didn’t even cut it, but it went up to my shoulders. It’s so weird; my nails grow super fast, but my hair doesn’t. It’s been a battle of trying to get my hair to be healthy.” Turns out Sweeney plans to win the battle by giving up the hair dye for good. So fans who love her blonde hair may want to start saying their goodbyes now.