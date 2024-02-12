Find out what the height is of "My Way" hitmaker and Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer Usher.

Usher Raymond IV simply known as Usher is one of the biggest names in the music industry today. He released his first album three decades ago and has been turning out hits ever since.

In 2023, it was announced that the artist was headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas. And now people have tons of questions as the superstar takes the big stage. Here are a few facts about the “My Boo” artist including his age, his height, and how many times he’s been married.

Usher’s age and how he was discovered

Usher performs onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Usher was born on Oct. 14, 1978, to parents Jonnetta Patton and Usher Raymond III in Dallas, Texas but he grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He began singing in a local church choir. Realizing his talent, Usher’s mother encouraged him to enter Star Search when he was 14 years old. It was during that reality singing competition show that Usher was discovered by producers from the LaFace record label.

On Aug. 30, 1994, LaFace released Usher’s self-titled debut album, which was co-produced by Sean “P Diddy” Combs. It peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and sold over 500,000 copies.

Usher worked with producer Jermaine Dupri on his second album titled My Way. It was released in 1997 and spawned the tracks “You Make Me Wanna” and “Nice & Slow.” The latter reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the record has been certified six times platinum.

Usher released several more albums over the years featuring hits like “Yeah!” “Confessions,” and “U Don’t Have to Call.” In 2024, Rolling Stone named “Confessions Part II” the greatest R&B song of the 21st century and “U Don’t Have to Call” the 25th.

Usher’s height and other facts about him

Usher speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Usher is 5 feet 8 inches tall, which is the same height as rappers Ludacris and Nelly who he has collaborated with in the past.

Another fact about Usher is that he’s a vegan. He became a vegetarian after his father died from a heart attack in 2008 and later opted for an all-plant-based diet.

In addition to his musical career, Usher has also done some acting. He appeared in the films The Faculty, Light It Up, and In the Mix. The star had a TV role too in an episode of the 2002 Twilight Zone Revival. Usher has acted onstage as well, making his debut on Broadway in 2006 in Chicago as lawyer Billy Flynn and joining the cast of the Off-Broadway play Fuerzabruta in 2012.

Another lesser-known fact about Usher is that he has a minority stake in an NBA team. In 2005, he acquired a stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers investing $9 million in the team, which Forbes estimates gave him about a 1% stake. Today, he is listed as a minority owner on the team’s website.

Usher has been married and divorced twice. He has two children with his partner Jenn Goicoechea and two with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.