Tamar Braxton Named as New Co-Host on Radio Show as Season 2 of BET+ Series is Renewed

Tamar Braxton has a few major projects in the works. In addition to new music, the Braxton Family Values alum has a big role in a BET+ series that was recently greenlit for a second season. She’s also been named the permanent co-host of the radio show, Dish Nation.

Tamar Braxton named new co-host of radio show, Dish Nation

Seven years after her acrimonious firing from The Real, the “Love & War” singer has found a new daytime home. The Grammy-nominated singer was announced as Dish Nation’s newest co-host. She joins fellow newcomer Jessie Woo, and longstanding co-hosts Da Brat, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, and Tanner Thomason.

“I’m so excited to join the fun PERMANENTLY!! I’m so grateful to join such an AMAZING Awesome Cast,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Now there is NO excuse not to miss ONE EPISODE!! We are DISHING every single day [heart eyes emoji] see you tonight on @dishnation on FOX.” Braxton has co-hosted the show, based in Atlanta, several times.

Braxton’s hiring comes nearly two years after former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ exit. The show has used rotating guest hosts since Williams’ exit in August 2021. Williams left the show after eight years and amid her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia, the then-estranged husband of her co-star.

Braxton co-hosted The Real for a summer trial season and two full seasons. She was reportedly fired due to issues with her co-stars, producers on the show, and focus group testing that revealed she was not faring well with audiences.

The singer also stars in a BET+ series that was renewed for a second season,

Aside from her new-hosting duties, Braxton is also part of the cast of the BET+ series Kingdom Business. The show stars Yolanda Adams as a pastor and famed gospel singer who is dedicated to keeping control of her ministry, and record label, and keeping her family secrets under wraps. Braxton stars as Sasha, an employee of the family business and the mistress of Adams’ character’s husband.

The season 1 finale left audiences with a cliffhanger, unsure of Michael Beach’s character, Bishop Calvin Jordan, fate. He was last seen at the pulpit revealing a secret before audiences hear a gunshot and fade to black. His affair with Sasha was revealed episodes earlier, and she was fired from the company.

Braxton celebrated the victory in an Instagram post. “I am so happy and proud to tell you that “Sasha” is back on the 2nd season of #kingdombusiness on @bet and @betplus ❤️ thanks to our AMAZING cast and executives, this is going to be a BOMB DO NOT MISS season!! Don’t miss out on Wednesdays at 9/8 central!! Your life has been MADE!!! on @bet and get ready, get ready, get ready,” she captioned a video.

She says she has new music on the way

While it appears Braxron has been focused on acting, hosting, and reality TV appearances by participating in shows like The Surreal Life, fans of music will be treated to a few new releases. She revealed in a series of Tweets that music she’d been working on “vanished,” but that she has more in store. The singer has also been touring constantly over the last year.