Tamar Braxton’s Ex, Vincent Herbert, Accused of Fraud

Tamar Braxton’s marriage to Vincent Herbert was chronicled on Braxton Family Values and their spinoff Tamar & Vince. The couple split in 2017 after nine years of marriage, with rumors of infidelity, bad business dealings, and alleged financial issues. It appears that the financial issues may have been true for Herbert, as he’s been hit with many lawsuits since their divorce. Now, a jeweler is accusing Herbert of fraud and defaulting on a judgment he was awarded.

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET

Vincent Herbert accused of fraud

Herbert was initially sued for deceit and breach of contract by Greene & Co International and Michael Greene in 2021. The suit stemmed from a contract they entered into in 2018. Greene & Co. claims Herbert contacted them and asked them to design seven custom pieces of jewelry, and they agreed.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, they claim Herbert bragged about his ability “pay for the jewelry, his career, and his involvement in the music industry,” as well as his net worth. In return, the company granted him a line of credit and allowed him to leave the store with the custom pieces without payment. Herbert eventually sent a check payment of $20k, but it bounced.

Source: YouTube

Related Tamar Braxton Reunites With Vincent Herbert at Recent Concert

“Immediately, via text messages with the [Herbert], [Greene & Co.] informed the [Herbert] that the check was returned for insufficient funds and inquired when the $20,000.00 and the remaining balance of the invoice would be paid in full,” the suit read.

Herbert reportedly promised to pay the invoice on multiple occasions but never did so. The suit initially asked for $66k in damages, but the company now wants $81k in total. A judge has yet to rule on the matter and a hearing has been set for May.

His former record company also sued him

Despite managing acts such as his ex-wife, her sister Toni Braxton, Lady Gaga, Mindless behavior, and rapper Remy Ma, Herbert’s reputation in the business began to sour. A judge found him in contempt of court over a lawsuit from LNDX Records for failing to turn over financial documents in their lawsuit. The company sued Herbert and his record label, Streamline, over a business deal gone south. As a result, LNDX was awarded a judgment of $380,000.

Herbert was ordered to turn over all financial records – which included profits he earned from Lady Gaga and Remy Ma when he managed them. He was also asked to turn over documents related to his divorce from Braxton, but he was non-compliant. As a result, his accounts were frozen.

Due to continuing to blow the judgment off, a New York judge determined Herbert owed a total of $506,116. The breakdown includes the initial amount owed to LNDX of $380,492.63, plus $124,968.37 in interest.

He also faced eviction

In addition to his business dealings and personal debt, Herbert was also evicted from his LA rental property in 2019, per The Blast. He reporetdly ignored an eviction lawsuit after he was accused of owing tens of thousands in rent and refusing to vacate. As a result, he was ordered to turn over the keys immediately to the owner and leave.

The music executive entered into a one-year lease with a condo in December 2018 for $37,000 a month but allegedly did not pay in February and was served with a three-day notice to pay rent or exit. The rental company sued Herbert for the unpaid rent of $38,850, plus additional costs.