‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2: Newcomer Oh Ha-joon Is Foreshadowed as the Possible Villain in the Intro

The hit crime K-drama Taxi Driver premiered its second season on Feb.17, 2023. Taxi Driver Season 2 continues the work of the Rainbow Taxi company, a secret service that offers retribution for people who have been wronged and who the justice system will not help. But every good crime K-drama needs a big bad who puts the characters at risk. The intro for Taxi Driver Season 2 has already teased newcomer Oh Ha-joon (Shin Jae-ha) is not as kind as he appears.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Taxi Driver Season 2 and Crash Course in Romance.]

Shin Jae-ha as Oh Ha-joon in ‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2 | via SBS

‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2 introduces new driver, Oh Ha-joon

The second season begins with the characters going on hiatus after the police raid their workplace and arrest Sung-chul (Kim Eui-sung). They suspect he is behind the recent cases after the events in season 1. But they ultimately find no proof, he gets away, and the team disbands for some time.

Go-eun (Pyo Ye-jin) fulfills her promise of becoming an officer, Kyung-koo (Jang Hyuk-jin) goes back to work, and Jin-eon (Bae Yoo-ram) returns to work at NASA. After Do-gi (Lee Je-hoon) takes on a dangerous overseas case, they all return to help him and Sung-chul. The Rainbow Taxi team is back stronger than ever. But there is a newcomer.

The end of the second episode sees the team dust off the covers of their secret underground office at the taxi company. Meanwhile, a young man appears looking for Sung-chul. Taxi Driver Season 2 introduces Oh Ha-joon, a new employee. At first, he seems overly kind, but there is something odd about him.

He keeps showing up with his taxi with some form of scratch or, in one case, totaled. It does not seem like much until Ha-joon does something questionable in Taxi Driver Season 2 Episode 4. A woman comes in looking for her lost wallet. He becomes overly curious about the locked “Staff Only” room. While the woman says she will return later, he insists, takes the keys to open the door, and almost discovers the secret elevator before Sung-chul arrives.

Oh Ha-joon may be the new villain of ‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2

Fans found it odd how adamant Ha-joon was to open the locked staff room in Taxi Driver Season 2. Suspicion rises when he takes the company keys again and enters the room when the team returns from a mission. This time, Ha-joon activated the secret elevator that leads to the hideout.

Fans will recall that a mysterious sniper saved Do-gi from death during the Philippines mission. Sung-chul later investigated the case and believed someone else was involved and knows who they are. At the end of the fourth episode, a mysterious man is surveilling the team and displays a unique singlet ring. Taxi Driver Season 2 has a new big bad villain, but the intro teases it may be Ha-joon.

When watching the intro to the crime K-drama, a scene shows Do-gi appear on the left side of a rearview mirror. But it soon shows another male figure on the right side covered by a heavy shadow. The man has a sinister smile. While not fully revealing the character’s identity, fans can easily guess who it is.

Based on the haircut, ears, and smile, Taxi Driver Season 2 has already teased Ha-joon as the villain. His actions in the K-drama are suspicious far beyond having an inquisitive persona. He also makes it a point to talk to Do-gi and Sung-chul and appear like a puppy. Seeing as Ha-joon discovered the elevator, the team may have to let him join the team. But what if it is all a part of Ha-joon’s grand plan? It is unclear if he is connected to the man surveilling the team and who saved Do-gi.

‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2 is actor Shin Jae-ha’s second dark character role

If the theory is true, Ha-joon is one of the main villains of Taxi Driver Season 2. But actor Shin Jae-ha has fans surprised at his sudden shift in character type. Besides Taxi Driver Season 2, Shin currently stars as Dong-hui in the Netflix K-drama Crash Course in Romance. Warning there are spoilers ahead.

The romance drama has a surprising murder storyline as people near the male lead end up dead. Fans were fearful of suspecting the male lead’s kind assistant, Dong-hui. But the character begins to show his true colors as the detective puts the pieces together. Shin’s role as Dong-hui has surprised fans with his ability to appear as a soft-hearted yet secretly deadly character.

But fans are holding on to hope that Ha-joon is not the villain as one fan on Reddit comments, “I am so done with him being shady in the CCIR, please let him be the real deal here..” But another fan theorizes, “Am I the only one who thinks that the new driver could be the undercover cop or prosecutor looking to collect evidence against them? All are like he is the spy of the villain, but I think he could be the cop or prosecutor.”

Fans will have to wait and see how the K-drama plays out and who is putting the team in danger. Taxi Driver Season 2 is available on Viki.