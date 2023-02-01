Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Respond to ‘Entitled’ ‘Big Brother’ Fans Asking for ‘Jaylor Content’

It’s been months since Big Brother fans could see the season 24 cast every week and for some, every day. Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin recently did volunteer work overseas. They responded to fans asking for “Jaylor” pictures after they didn’t post any.

Joseph Abdin joked about dating Matt “Turner” Turner in Honduras

Abdin, Matt “Turner” Turner, and Hale have been in Honduras to volunteer. Abdin posted pictures of himself working on a construction site on Instagram.

“This home will help support a family of 8,” reads the caption. “Seeing their excitement as they walked through the door made every blister, sunburn, and ache worth it. So appreciative for the team that came out and made this possible!”

Every post about the trip from the cast members have used the hashtag The Honduras Project. Abdin and Turner have posted multiple pictures of them eating together and joked about them dating. But fans wondered why real couple, Hale and Adin didn’t post pictures together too.

The couple tells ‘Big Brother’ fans their relationship isn’t for content

Many Big Brother fans are invested in the couple’s relationship because they watched them become flirty friends in the house. They later announced that they were dating in November. At first, Abdin and Hale were open about their relationship on social media. Now they’re making it known they won’t constantly update fans on their love life.

“Why didn’t you and Taylor take any pictures together?? I didn’t see Jaylor updates?” one fan asked Abdin on Instagram.

“1. Taylor and I did take pictures together, we just didn’t post them – because they were for us and the memories, not for content. 2. With all due respect, you are not entitled to ‘see’ anything, it’s a relationship and we hope you can understand, appreciate, and respect our privacy (which we both want more of for the relationship and have been intentional in working towards). 3. Priority? This was a service trip not a romantic getaway (which would still not validate your inquiry),” he answered on his Instagram story.

The Big Brother winner also asked her fans if they had questions about their Honduras trip. “We are dying for JAYLOR content [crying emojis],” one fan wrote.

“You’re gonna need life support,” Hale wrote. “We’re in a relationship for the purpose of love, not to be mined for content.”

The trio has returned from Honduras

It looks like the trip ended on Jan. 31. Hale posted a picture of a plane at the airport in her Instagram Story. Turner did the same with the words, “Howdy ;) Bye bye Honduras.”

He then posted a picture in an elevator with Abdin. “Flight from FL to BOSTON,” read the text. “Fun fact about me I genuinely hate flying more than anything. Eveytime I get on a flight it’s like I conquer my worst fear ‘also I never let that fear stop me from flying’ but the whole time in the air I’m terrified lol.”

So Abdin and Hale are going strong but keeping their love life more private these days. It sounds like the reality stars are very intentional about their bond.