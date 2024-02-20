Ashley Jones has been added to the 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' cast, but Bar Smith is still on the outs with MTV.

Ashley Jones’ MTV firing didn’t last long. Weeks after Jones and Bar Smith learned they had been booted from the Teen Mom franchise and replaced by another franchise cast off, MTV has reversed its decision. Well, sort of. According to sources, Jones has been added back to the Teen Mom cast, but Bar Smith has not.

Ashley Jones set to return to ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

In early February, TeenMomFanz announced that Ashley Jones and Bar Smith had been ousted from Teen Mom in favor of Mackenzie McKee, who had been dismissed from the franchise more than once herself. Jones and Smith took to Instagram to reveal they had learned of their firing from social media. Both indicated they had been victims of ghosting by MTV.

Ashley Jones | MTV/YouTube

Several other franchise stars claimed they learned they had been fired in much the same way. While fans weren’t particularly upset when McKee and Jenelle Evans were subjected to quiet firing procedures from MTV, they were livid for Jones and Smith. Fans took to social media to criticize the network for dropping the duo. Viewers felt Smith and Jones brought something fresh to an otherwise tired franchise.

Now MTV is changing its tune. According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Ashley Jones will be included in the upcoming season of Teen Mom: Next Chapter. Her partner, Bar Smith, however, will not appear.

Why won’t Bar Smith appear on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’?

Bar Smith’s exclusion from the season seems perplexing, but the 26-year-old won’t be appearing this season for a reason. According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Smith is being kept off this season of the series because of his behavior during a September 2023 franchise event. According to the publication, Jones and Smith were slated to appear on Teen Mom: Family Reunion but were kicked out before interacting with the cast.

Bar Smith and Ashley Jones | MTV/YouTube

According to the publication, Jones and Smith got into a heated fight in front of the show’s producers, who decided to rescind their invitation to appear. After the incident, the couple was sent home and didn’t hear much more from MTV. That incident might have been the reason behind the quiet firing that Jones and Smith experienced earlier this month. Fan reactions likely are why Jones has been invited back onto the show.

Smith is reportedly not permanently banned from the series, unlike other Teen Mom partners who have been ousted. He may return to the show at some point, although when that could happen is up in the air. It is unclear if fans will learn what happened between Smith and Jones at the family reunion.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has no official premiere date.