‘That ’90s Show’ Season 1 Finale Explained — Will There Be a Season 2?

Netflix released That ’90s Show Season 1 on Jan. 19, 2023. If you’ve already binged all 10 episodes, you might be wondering if the ‘That 70s Show spinoff will get another season. Here’s how the season 1 finale of That ’90s Show wrapped up. Plus, we also discuss the likelihood of the Netflix series returning with season 2, including input from Red Forman himself.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding That ’90s Show Season 1.]

‘That ’90s Show’ | Netflix

Leia heads back to Chicago in the finale of ‘That ’90s Show’

In the last episode of That ’90s Show Season 1, Leia (Callie Haverda) prepares to leave Point Place, Wisconsin after a summer of adventure with her new friends. Throughout the three months she spends with Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp), Leia lands her first kiss, gets high, drinks beer, and acquires a boyfriend in the form of Michael and Jackie Kelso’s (Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis) son, Jay (Mace Coronel).

Jay may be a Kelso, but he has a heart of gold. Despite his feelings for Leia, Jay wavers on the idea of a long-distance relationship. Desperate for her granddaughter to come back next summer, Kitty pleads with Jay to try and make things work. After all, if Leia has Jay, she has a reason to come back to Point Place next summer.

In the end, Jay admits he’s not ready to give up on Leia. Will their long-distance love last through the summer? Moreover, will Leia return to Point Place next year?

There’s an epic ‘That ’70s Show’ callback in the ‘That ’90s Show’ finale

Throughout the 10 episodes of That ’90s Show Season 1, there are a multitude of callbacks to the original series. From the return of the original cast to recycling the iconic circle scenes, That ’90s Show pays homage to the series that inspired it. But one of the greatest nods to That ’70s Show occurs in the finale episode of That ’90s Show.

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Sam Morelos as Nikki | Patrick Wymore/Netflix

While preparing for Leia’s big send off, Jay and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) arrive at the Forman’s basement with a keg of beer. Nate, the clumsy friend, drops the keg down the stairs.

“Just like mom did to you?” Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Nate’s step-sister jokes, impressing Jay. A Kelso through and through, he exclaims “BURN!” like his father did many a time in the original series.

"Ooooh! Burn! That's a burn about a burn! That's a 2nd degree burn!" – Kelso #That70sShow — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) February 25, 2015

‘That ’90s Show’ could return with a second season

Smith would like nothing more than to do more episodes of That ’90s Show. “Sure, there’s always [whispers about another season], but it’s all just people talking through their hat,” Smith told us while simultaneously knocking on wood hoping for the show to continue. “But we’ll see what happens.”

Still, as much as the cast and crew might want to do another season of That ’90s Show, there’s the matter of viewership. Netflix subscribers must show an interest in a series for the streaming giant to consider renewal. The first season sets the show up nicely for a second season, but these factors, along with other things like budget, all determine whether a show gets renewed or not.

Stay tuned to Showbiz for the latest updates on future seasons of That ’90s Show. Watch all 10 episodes of the Netflix series now.