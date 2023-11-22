'The Amazing Race' has visited more than 90 countries over 35 seasons, but the show has returned to a few places again and again.

The Amazing Race has traveled around the globe many times over since it premiered back in 2001. The CBS competition series challenges teams to follow clues and complete challenges as they hop from country to country. Teams who fail to complete a leg or come in last are knocked out of the competition, while the team that completes the final leg first goes home with a $1 million prize.

Over 30+ seasons, The Amazing Race has visited more than 90 countries, from Argentina to Zimbabwe, and every continent except Antarctica. But the show loves some places more than others. Recently, the team at SuperCasinoSites analyzed the show’s filming locations and came up with a list of the most-visited countries on the show.

‘The Amazing Race’ has made 21 pit stops in China

Freddy Holliday and Kendra Bentley arrive at the South Gate of the Xi’an Wall, China in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 6. | Tony Esparza/CBS via Getty Images

Typically, The Amazing Race starts and ends in the United States, which technically makes the U.S. the most-visited country on the show. The most visited country after the U.S. is China, where the show has made 21 pit stops in 10 different cities over 35 seasons. That’s followed by France with 20 pit stops in 14 seasons, and India with 19.

The top 10 most-visited countries on The Amazing Race (based on number of pit stops) are:

China: 21 pit stops

France: 20 pit stops

India: 19 pit stops

Thailand: 14 pit stops

Italy: 13 pit stops

United Kingdom: 12 pit stops

Switzerland: 11 pit stops

Brazil: 10 pit stops

Germany: 9 pit stops

Japan: 9 pit stops

The most filmed cities in ‘The Amazing Race’

Akbar and Sheri Cook in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33 | Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

The SuperCasinoSites team also looked at the most filmed cities in The Amazing Race history. London topped the list. The show has filmed in 42 different locations in the U.K. capital, including iconic spots like Buckingham Palace and the London Eye. Next up is Hong Kong, with 35 filming locations, including Avenue of Stars. Rio de Janeiro is third on the list with 26 locations, including the Christ the Redeemer statue and Ipanema Beach. Twenty-four locations in Berlin have been featured, 23 in Shanghai, and 22 in both Moscow and Bangkok.

‘The Amazing Race’ won’t film in these countries

While The Amazing Race has hit many different countries over the years, there are a few places the show won’t go. Some of them are countries where the show has filmed in the past, such as Russia and China, but which are currently off-limits due to the political climate.

“The world has gotten a little smaller,” The Amazing Race executive producer Bertram van Munster recently told The New York Times “We’re not going to Russia right now. We’re not going to China. There are a lot of places in West Africa where I would love to go but where we can’t go. Senegal. Logistically, maybe we can figure it out. But is it safe? We don’t want to get ourselves in trouble in another country. The world is a tricky place.”

